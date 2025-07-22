His Girlfriend Screamed At Him To Finish Her Meal Prep Because She’s Getting Ready For A Bodybuilding Competition

He gets that she’s under pressure. That she’s hungry, exhausted, and laser-focused on this competition. He’s been trying to roll with it, not take the mood swings personally, just be there.

But it’s getting harder. Every week, there’s yelling, swearing, tears, over things he didn’t even know were wrong.

He’s trying to be supportive, but lately it just feels like everything is his fault. And he’s starting to wonder if this is still about prep, or if this is just who she is when things don’t go her way.

This 24-year-old man has a 23-year-old girlfriend who is in the middle of getting ready for a bodybuilding competition.

This means she can’t eat a lot of calories, and it’s hard on her body. She’s seven weeks away from competing, so this is a critical time for her.

Her training, her food intake, and her posing all have to be perfect. He gets that his girlfriend is emotional and frequently gets angry because she’s cutting her calories, so he’s been trying to let things slide.

Yesterday, when he was done at work on on his way back home, his girlfriend made a request that he pick up specific foods for her.

“I got the food, came home, and as I opened the door, she screamed and cried AT me straight away. Apparently, I was meant to pick her up and then go to the shops with her,” he explained.

“There was miscommunication, I did not know she meant for me to pick her up and do the food shop with her. She has then collapsed to the floor, called me an idiot, yelled ‘[screw] you’ at me several times, and told me I have ruined her entire week (again, it is Monday).”

“She is genuinely screaming and yelling at me for about 5 minutes. She then demands I finish her meal prep. Angrily, she has pointed to the kitchen and said, ‘C’mon then, go finish it, I’m not doing it since apparently you know what to get and what I need.’ I oblige, I know better than to argue right now, so I just start doing the rest of it as I have done almost every other week.”

He understands there’s nothing that means more to his girlfriend right now than doing a great job at her bodybuilding competition, and he’s bending over backwards to be supportive of her.

His girlfriend’s meltdowns are becoming a weekly occurrence, and he’s left wondering if this is normal, considering the prep work she has to do, or if she’s crossing a line.

What do you think?

