Her Husband Ended Their Marriage After Four Months, And She’s Feeling Guilty For The Money She’s Getting In The Divorce

No one ever ties the knot thinking they’re going to end up divorced less than a year later. But sadly for this woman, her husband turned out to be emotionally unavailable and pulled the plug on their marriage within four months. And now, she feels guilty about taking the financial compensation that came with their split.

For some background, they said “I do” back in 2024. However, in her culture, it’s typical for couples to sign marriage contracts multiple months prior to the ceremony. Then, the time in between is used for the soon-to-be spouses to get to know each other and prepare for the nuptials.

So, she and her husband signed their contract in March, got married in October, and moved in together the very same month. And initially, while her husband was a little awkward and shy, she thought he was a respectful, “good person.”

“On our wedding night, when I was nervous and scared, he didn’t pressure me. He waited until I felt safe and ready, and that meant a lot to me,” she recalled.

Other sweet moments pushed her to believe there was something genuine between them, too, like when her husband would hug her while half asleep in the morning. They’d laugh together and tease each other, and she truly thought they were “building something real.”

Nonetheless, it seems that their honeymoon phase faded quickly, and her husband’s demeanor changed as well. Suddenly, he was emotionally unavailable and distant, going out with his friends every night and not returning home until the early hours of the morning. He didn’t even acknowledge her, and it made her feel as though she was invisible.

Not to mention, their communication following disagreements was practically nonexistent. Rather than trying to work through issues as a team, her husband would just give her the silent treatment for days or even a full week until she conceded, reached out, apologized, and did whatever he wanted.

In fact, for one full month before her husband ultimately decided to leave her, he actually didn’t speak to her at all. Why? She’d simply visited her brother and gone to a spa while her husband was away. Then, he came home early, which she didn’t know he was doing, and her husband was livid that she wasn’t there.

Still, the final straw came another night soon afterward, when her husband just didn’t come home. She figured he’d arrive sometime around 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m., as usual, but the clock kept ticking, and he never showed up.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, alone and anxious. I didn’t call him because I knew he hated it when I called while he was out with friends,” she detailed.

“I just sent him a simple message on Snapchat, asking if he was coming back. No reply.”

Her husband proceeded to stay out the whole night, and the following morning, he just texted her, “I don’t know.” To this day, she still has no idea what he meant by that. She also doesn’t know where he was or what he was doing since her husband has never apologized or explained himself.

And after she received that message, she just packed up her belongings and returned to her family’s house. Unlike some people might’ve been in her shoes, she actually wasn’t angry, either. She was just heartbroken and thought maybe her husband would finally reach out.

Spoiler alert: that’s not happened. Instead, both of their families sat down to have a conversation, and her husband stated, “There’s no point in continuing.” To her, his words made it seem like their marriage had meant nothing to him.

Yet, in her opinion, the worst part about all of this is how little she ever asked from her husband. He would work all week and only return home on weekends, and in her culture, wives normally go to their families’ homes on weekdays while their husbands are away. But for some reason, her husband hated that, even though he wasn’t actually home himself.

Moreover, he didn’t like it when she went out with friends and claimed he was scared of people seeing her. Why? She still has no clue.

And the real kicker is that she never even asked her husband for any money, despite being entitled to a monthly allowance as a wife in her culture and religion. Apparently, she has a solid job and earns a good income, so she never spoke up about the allowance because she didn’t want to pressure her husband.

Nevertheless, that all changed once her husband opted to end their marriage after just four months.

“When the divorce was finalized, I asked for everything I was legally owed. Not out of revenge, but because I felt like I had to stand up for myself,” she revealed.

According to her, a law in her country states that, when a man divorces his wife, he’s required to pay her specific sums of money to protect her following the split. So, her husband had to cough up the four months of allowance that she never received, an allowance for the waiting period after the divorce, and a “fair compensation” amount because he was the person who initiated the divorce. Plus, he had to repay her for anything she spent money on that was technically his “obligation,” such as living expenses.

“This law is not meant to punish the man. It’s meant to protect the woman, especially in situations like mine, where she gives everything and receives nothing in return,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to take that money at first. I even felt bad, knowing how much the wedding cost him. But deep down, I knew I had to. Because if I didn’t value myself, who would?”

If you couldn’t have guessed, her husband had a different perspective on this. He acted as if she’d selfishly stabbed him in the back. But she pointed out how he never took her out or bought her a single present. Meanwhile, she had purchased him luxurious gifts, such as a nice wallet with his initials engraved, a new watch, and a gold ring.

To be clear, she never expected anything in return when she decided to buy those presents in the first place. Yet, in the wake of their marriage ending, her husband’s lack of reciprocation left her feeling used.

Still, on the flip side, she sometimes catches herself reminiscing about the meaningful moments that once made her fall in love with her husband. She’s also wondered whether she left too abruptly and should’ve given her husband more time.

“But how long is someone supposed to wait in silence? How long should you stay in a marriage where you feel completely unseen?” she asked.

Now, her questions have left her unsure of whether walking away when her husband never flat-out told her to leave (and asking for the post-divorce compensation) was justified or actually made her a jerk.

Does it sound like her husband was ready for marriage, or does he have some growing up to do? Should she feel guilty for getting the money she was entitled to? What would you have done in her shoes?

