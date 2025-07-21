Her Boyfriend Texted His Friends Saying He Can Find A Better Girl Than Her, And She’s Crushed

She thought she was the one he let his guard down for. The person he trusted after everything he had been through.

But after reading the messages he never meant for her to see, she’s left sitting with a quieter, uglier truth: while she was making space for him in her life, he was already looking for someone better.

And that’s what really broke her. Not just the flirting or the lies, but knowing he never saw her as enough. Just someone to keep around until something else came along.

No one wants to be the safe option or the second choice. That kind of hurt doesn’t go away easily; it gets under your skin and stays.

This 27-year-old woman recently borrowed her 30-year-old boyfriend’s laptop, and while she was on the device, she spotted a number of text messages he was receiving (you know how certain computers can connect to your phone, allowing you to read your messages).

Anyway, her boyfriend and his friends were discussing girls, and she came up in conversation, so she went snooping through the messages to investigate.

“He told his friends I was fine for now, but he wants to do better than me, and they said he can, and they were sending pictures of girls from Instagram, my boyfriend included, and he said he was speaking to a girl already,” she explained.

“I honestly feel sick. This was last night; I still feel nauseous. I don’t think I’m horrible-looking. Sometimes I get compliments from random strangers outside. I’m not sure if they’re just being nice.”

“And he always made me feel so attractive. I have gotten the vibe sometimes that he thinks he’s better than me, but I’m also in law school, and I still try my best to be a good girlfriend and make time for him. I can’t think of anything that I did wrong. I guess he just wants better.”

She’s left wondering where things went sideways, as she truly believed her boyfriend was about to propose to her in the near future.

She also thought they had a genuine connection, as her boyfriend confided in her that he’s suffered a lot of trauma in his life, and he’s never once opened up to other people about it. Just her.

It certainly brought them closer together after her boyfriend shared so many intimate details of his life with her.

That moment was a turning point, and she didn’t once guess that perhaps he wasn’t the man for her. But those text messages she found invalidate her feelings, and she’s left feeling like those words broke her heart.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think it’s time for her to beat her boyfriend to the punch and dump him first?

