Her Dad Freaked Out On Her For Saying No To Letting Her Awful Stepsister Move In After She Got Kicked Out By Her Boyfriend

She spent years building a life for herself, one paycheck at a time, one class at a time, until she finally had something of her own.

And now her dad wants her to hand a piece of it over to someone who made her feel small for most of her life.

Her stepsister wasn’t just a mean girl; she was the one person who always made her feel like she didn’t belong. And just because they share a family doesn’t mean she’s willing to share her space.

Family might be forever, but that doesn’t mean they get to live with you.

This 29-year-old woman had to save her hard-earned money for years to be able to afford her two-bedroom apartment.

She worked a job in retail and got her degree part-time to make it all happen. While her apartment is hardly luxurious, it’s her tiny slice of heaven, and it’s the first time she’s been so independent.

Back when she was 18, her dad got remarried, and her stepmom entered into their marriage with her daughter, Kayla. She and Kayla are the same exact age, but they are polar opposites.

“She was always popular, always had friends and parties, and made it very clear I wasn’t her ‘real’ sister. She’d mock my clothes, my books, even my voice. I basically stayed out of her way,” she explained.

“We haven’t spoken much in years, just the occasional forced small talk at holidays. Suddenly, last week, I get a call from my dad saying Kayla and her boyfriend broke up, she got kicked out of their place, and she needs somewhere to stay ‘just until she figures things out.'”

Kayla has always been terrible to her and has not apologized for how she treated her when they were kids. Frankly, she has no interest in welcoming Kayla into her home for those reasons.

As soon as she told her dad that Kayla can’t move in with her, he freaked out. He called her self-centered and heartless and threw it in her face that family should show up and be supportive when life gets tough.

Her dad promised that Kayla is attempting to change her ways, so if she said yes to Kayla moving in, it would be a fresh start for Kayla.

“I told him I’m not interested in playing rehab facility for someone who treated me like garbage and only comes around when she needs something,” she continued.

“Now I’ve got my stepmom texting me guilt trips, my dad barely speaking to me, and Kayla posting vague ‘some people ain’t loyal’ [junk] on social media.”

While she understands Kayla is struggling, that doesn’t magically erase all those years that Kayla was so mean to her.

She feels like Kayla is trying to take advantage of her, considering Kayla didn’t even reach out, Kayla made her dad do it. She also finds it curious that her dad and stepmom aren’t willing to take Kayla in.

Anyway, she’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not wanting Kayla to share her space with her.

What do you think? Does Kayla sound like someone you would want living with you?

