His Neighbor’s Gossiping About Him Cheating On His Wife, When She Actually Saw His Twin Brother

It started with a case of mistaken identity. Now it’s a full-blown whisper campaign. He thought the rumor would die the second his neighbor learned about his identical twin, but instead, she doubled down and passed it along like neighborhood trivia.

Now he’s stuck between laughing it off and wanting to set the record straight, wondering how much damage control one man should have to do, for simply having a twin.

Two years ago, this man and his wife moved into their house, and last April, their neighbor moved in right next door to them.

She’s married, doesn’t have kids, and works from home. Last month, his twin brother and his wife came to visit and spend a few days with them.

His twin brother and his wife got there during the week while he and his wife were at work, so they let themselves in with the smart lock on their front door. Later on, his twin brother and his wife met them downtown to have dinner.

The very next morning, as his wife was about to head off to work, their neighbor came up to her and wanted to have a serious discussion.

“She asks her if she knew anything or had noticed anything different about me. My wife was a bit taken aback by her question and asks why,” he explained.

“She goes on saying she saw “me” bringing another woman home the day before in a different car. My wife realizes this neighbor’s mistake and explains [that] my twin brother arrived in town.”

“Our new neighbors gasps and is obviously embarrassed, but my wife handled it pretty calmly. She even showed our new neighbor our dinner picture with my twin brother and his wife. New neighbor didn’t see our group arriving back at home, so made that assumption. My wife and I laughed about it when she shared it with me.”

He thought that was the end of the rumor mill his neighbor started, but then one of his other neighbors texted him wanting to know what he’s been up to.

Well, it turns out, his next-door neighbor has been gossiping like crazy about his alleged affair she’s convinced he’s having.

Not all of his neighbors got to see his twin brother, and he later found out that his next-door neighbor spread her gossip to three of their other neighbors.

He and his wife don’t know if they should invest the time into telling these other people that he has a twin brother and is not a cheater.

“We thought of walking around the neighborhood with my brother and sister in law, and we did, but it’s not like everyone is peaking through their windows or waiting at their porches,” he continued.

“I get the whole women [helping] women behind their back, just annoying how [quickly] it spread to others without any attempt to confirm first.”

“Sharing this after the whole Coldplay concert issue lol (I’m sure that CEO dude has no twin).”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







