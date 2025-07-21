Her Stepdaughter Called Her A Gold Digger, So She’s Not Letting Her Move Back Into The House

She didn’t marry her husband for money. But try telling that to his daughter, who’s made it obvious from day one that she sees her as little more than a trophy wife with no past and no purpose.

For years, she bit her tongue, tried to build a bridge, and gave grace where none was returned. But after being openly insulted at her own dinner table, she decided she’d had enough.

Now, with her stepdaughter asking to move back in, she’s drawing the line at one simple request: an apology. And somehow, that’s what makes her the difficult one.

Five years ago, this 39-year-old woman got married to her 46-year-old husband. Her husband has a 20-year-old daughter from his first marriage, who lived with them up until a year ago, when she left to go to college.

She never got along great with her stepdaughter. She did her best to try to support her, but her stepdaughter made it clear from the beginning that she had no interest in forming a bond with her, which has led to some tension.

For Christmas break, her stepdaughter came home, and one night while they were having dinner, her stepdaughter remarked that it was wild how some women entered into a relationship with older men just so they could have it easy.

She and her husband had no idea what her stepdaughter was talking about, so she asked her what she meant.

Her stepdaughter pointed out how she didn’t have a career prior to meeting her husband, so her stepdaughter was actually calling her a gold digger.

“That really stung. I have a degree. I worked as a nurse for 10 years before stepping away after a back injury,” she explained.

“I told her that was an extremely disrespectful assumption, and she rolled her eyes and said I was being dramatic.”

“I told my husband she needed to apologize before I’d feel comfortable having her around again. He said, ‘She’s young, she didn’t mean it,’ and urged me to let it go. I refused.”

To be fair, her stepdaughter is absolutely old enough to know her words can hurt, so she knew what she was doing.

Anyway, her stepdaughter recently lost her housing, which is off-campus, and now she wants to move back in with them.

She put her foot down and told her husband she’s not letting her move in without an apology. Her husband feels she’s just ‘punishing’ her stepdaughter.

Do you think she’s mean for expecting an apology from her stepdaughter after she called her a gold digger?

