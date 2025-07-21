His Friend’s Teen Daughter Injured Him, So He Banned This Girl From His House, Which Infuried His Friend

He opened his home out of kindness, not expecting perfection, just basic respect. But after getting physically hurt by a troubled teenager who knew better, he’s done extending grace where it’s no longer safe to give it.



He’s not trying to hold a grudge. He’s just tired of being expected to absorb chaos and call it compassion. Some lines aren’t about punishment, they’re about protecting your peace when no one else will.

This 28-year-old man lives with his 32-year-old boyfriend, whom he’s been dating for three years. Earlier this month, his friend, who is a single mom, asked if her daughter could come stay with him at his apartment.

Her girls are eight and sixteen, and her oldest has been having issues with substance abuse and behavioral problems for years.

“She’s been suspended multiple times, had run-ins with police, and has done several stints in residential treatment programs. My friend says she’s been showing improvement lately though,” he explained.

Anyway, when his friends asked if the girls could spend a weekend with him and his boyfriend while she attended a memorial service for her dad on the other side of the country, he said yes.

Day one was wonderful. He ordered the girls pizza, he played board games with his friend’s youngest, and then she assisted him in organizing his collection of comic books.

But then the teen got into a fight with his boyfriend after he asked her to please pick up after herself. He was in the bedroom resting, as he recently had surgery on his back, but he got up to see what was happening.

He attempted to calm his friend’s teen daughter down and said they should go for a walk, which she was open to.

“But as we were heading toward the door, she suddenly changed her mind and decided she wanted to continue the argument with my boyfriend,” he said.

“She roughly pushed past me to get back to the kitchen, and I lost my balance and fell backwards onto our glass coffee table.”

“The edge caught my lower back right where I’d had surgery, and I ended up with a nasty gash that needed stitches.”

His boyfriend quickly phoned his friend to say she had to come home ASAP, and then he brought the teen to his sister’s house.

His boyfriend then brought him to a local urgent care, along with the eight-year-old, who was completely traumatized.

As soon as his friend returned from her trip, he made it clear her teen daughter was no longer allowed to be in their home.

“She was incredibly apologetic, but I was firm. I’m still healing from surgery, she knew about my condition, and she pushed me hard enough to injure me,” he continued.

“She constantly creates drama and upsets her little sister. My friend wasn’t angry about my decision, but she thinks it’s harsh to say “never” and unfair that I’m still okay with the younger daughter visiting. But I’m not budging.”

Do you think he’s wrong to ban his friend’s teen daughter from his place after she injured him?

