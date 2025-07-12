She Called Out Her Mother-In-Law For Teaching Her Husband That Cheating Is Perfectly Acceptable

There’s a difference between falling apart and walking away with your head held high. When she found out her husband had cheated, she didn’t scream, beg, or demand explanations; she packed her things, took her kids, and left.

No drama. No revenge. Just boundaries. But now her mother-in-law is calling her a monster for not playing the part of the heartbroken wife.

And as she’s being cast as the villain for protecting her peace, she’s left wondering, since when did having self-respect make you the bad guy?

Three weeks ago, she sadly learned that her husband had been cheating on her. On the very day she discovered all of this, she packed up her belongings, grabbed her kids, and left home.

She didn’t say anything to her husband; she simply expressed to him that their marriage was done with, but she was hopeful their divorce and custody agreement could be sorted out in a civil manner.

“Of course he did all the cliche begging, crying, swearing he would change, it was a ‘mistake’ and it meant nothing, blah blah blah,” she explained.

“I just said that’s nice, well, let me know where to send the divorce papers. He was shocked. He told me before that his dad cheated on his mom, but she was able to forgive him. He must have expected me to do the same.”

“Since then, I have only communicated with him about the girls. He is running in circles, trying to get me to react to anything else he says. I give him nothing.”

Her husband has been pleading with her to have a conversation with him, but she keeps on telling her husband there’s nothing for them to discuss.

Recently, she took her girls to gymnastics and met her mother-in-law there to pass the girls off to her so they could visit with her husband.

She was shocked when her mother-in-law reprimanded her for how she was dealing with her husband.

“MIL told me that she was very disappointed in the way that I’m handling all of this, that she expected more maturity from me, and that she hopes it doesn’t impact the girls negatively long term,” she added.

“I let her say what she wanted. She is allowed her opinion. But she looked at me, waiting for a response of some kind.”

She proceeded to question her mother-in-law about why she’s mad at her when her son was the person who caused the demise of their marriage with his cheating.

Her mother-in-law mentioned that she decided to get a divorce, not her husband, who is still up for working things out.

Her mother-in-law finished up by pointing out that her husband was bending over backward to show her he had made a mistake, and she was horrified that she was treating him coldly while ignoring his attempts to talk to her.

She replied that she doesn’t have anything to say to her husband, since he ended their marriage the minute he chose to cheat on her.

“The time to go to marriage counseling was before he did what he did. There is nothing left to salvage. He made the decision, and now he lives with the consequences,” she continued.

“She was getting herself all worked up and upset, oh boo hoo, don’t you feel bad for tearing apart this family, don’t you want your daughters to grow up in a stable home, how could you walk away after all this time. She said she couldn’t imagine breaking up her family over something like this.”

“I said, well, maybe if you had, your son wouldn’t think he can cheat without consequences. You’re the one who taught him this. She got that big shocked look on her face, told me that I was being a needlessly cruel monster over all of this.”

The thing is, she’s not preventing her daughters from seeing her husband, and she’s actually providing a degree of help to make this all feasible.

When they do finalize the divorce, she’s going to make sure her husband has an equal custody agreement, so she’s not using her kids as pawns.

She also doesn’t want to take her husband to the cleaners and wipe him out financially. Given all of this, she’s not sure how she’s the villain here, like her mother-in-law is painting her out to be.

What advice do you have for her?

