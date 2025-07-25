He Broke Into Her Home And Hopped In Bed With Her Brother

When TikToker Danielle (@midwestfluencer) was nine years old, a man broke into her home and drunkenly got into bed with her 19-year-old brother.

At the time, her parents were out of town, so she was free to use the internet all night long. She stayed up playing Wizard101 for hours in her parents’ room. That alone would’ve been the highlight of any millennial or early Gen-Z’s childhood.

But as the sun started to rise, her brother came into the room, all frantic. With eyes wide and panic in his voice, he asked if she was okay and then told her that the police were on their way.

She was still in the middle of her game, so she barely looked up and just shrugged it off. After all, it was Wizard101 they were talking about here.

It turned out that a man had broken into their house and started rearranging the kitchen. He went through the drawers and cabinets, moving things around in a way that left Danielle and her family totally confused. For weeks, they kept finding random stuff around their kitchen.

After this man was done reorganizing the kitchen, he climbed into bed with her brother. Her brother woke up to a strange man in his bed.

To his credit, he did not scream in terror. He quietly slipped out from under the covers, called the police, and came to check on Danielle.

When the police arrived, they tried to wake this man up, but he was in a deep sleep. They had to hit his leg hard to jolt him awake.

Once the man got up, Danielle’s brother got a closer look at his uninvited sleepover guest and realized that he knew him. They went to high school together.

Danielle and her family lived in a blue house. There was another person in her brother’s friend group who lived in a blue house on the same street.

The guy who broke into their house was supposed to go to the other person’s house. In his drunken state, he got confused and stumbled into the wrong blue house. He ended up getting arrested.

