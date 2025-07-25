She Got A Tattoo With Harry Styles After Running Into Him In LA, And Her Experience Sounds Like Fanfiction

One day, TikToker Savannah Phillips (@thatsavchick) was having lunch at a hotel in Los Angeles with her mom, sister, and aunt for her aunt’s birthday. Her mom and aunt had thick southern accents since they were originally from Atlanta.

In the middle of their conversation, a group of British boys next to them turned around and asked where they were from.

Savannah’s aunt has a big personality and broke the ice with them. She got everyone laughing. That group turned out to be the boy band One Direction.

It was one of their first times in Los Angeles. They asked Savannah what her plans were for the day and what they should do for fun in the area.

She asked if they wanted to join her and her family, and some of the boys did. They ended up developing a friendship.

A few days later, they told her that they were doing a show in Atlanta and invited her to come and see them. She went back to L.A. a few weeks later. They kept in touch through texting.

One day, she was shopping with some of the guys when Harry showed up. That was the day he bought the pink and blue Rolling Stones T-shirt that he wore for years.

After shopping for a few hours, she was ready to go home. When they walked to where her car was parked, Harry begged to drive it.

At the time, Savannah was only 17 years old and was nervous about other people driving her car, but she let him do it anyway.

They all headed back to her house and had shrimp tacos for dinner. Throughout the night, Harry kept saying that he wanted to get a tattoo.

As he was about to leave at the end of the night, he told her to come get a tattoo with him. Her mom overheard and immediately shot down the idea.

They agreed that Savannah would just accompany Harry to the tattoo shop. The second they stepped inside, Harry asked her what she was going to get.

She told him that her mom would never let her get a tattoo. So, Harry Styles called her mom from the shop and somehow convinced her to let Savannah get a tattoo.

Then, he grabbed a piece of paper and a pen. He took his time drawing and sketching something. When he was done, he walked up to her and showed her a picture of a heart.

She decided to get a smaller version of it tattooed on her ankle. A few weeks later, the boys invited her to London.

Over the years, their career took off, but she still managed to stay in contact with some of the band members. She hasn’t been in touch with Harry for a long time, but she will always treasure that chapter of her life.

