Her Date Put Human Remains In The Meatballs He Made For Her

deniskarpenkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Dating can be risky, what with all the bad kisses, awkward vibes, and ghosting. But for one woman, it wasn’t just a bad date. She literally experienced the plot of a horror movie.

TikToker Ashley (@hostessashley) is sharing the story of a friend of a friend who was dating in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the worst possible thing you could imagine happened to her.

So, this date took place during the era of social distancing. She had been talking to this guy for a couple of weeks, and they decided to get drinks at an outdoor area.

The date was going really well, and she was attracted to him. They continued the night at his place because he offered to make her spaghetti and meatballs.

She ate the meal, which was complete with homemade meatballs, and downed some more drinks. Sure enough, one thing led to another, and she ended up staying the night there.

The next morning, she woke up feeling unwell. Her stomach was hurting, and she had a strong urge to vomit. She went to the bathroom to throw up and was super embarrassed because this was a first date.

But suddenly, she realized that he could’ve spiked her food or drink, so she gathered her stuff as quietly as possible and got into her car.

At that point, she was violently ill and drove herself to the hospital. She had to get her stomach pumped. After spending a couple of hours at the hospital, the police showed up to question her about what she ate.

She explained that the guy she was on a date with had cooked spaghetti and meatballs for her.

They proceeded to ask her everything she knew about the guy. It turned out there were human remains in the meatballs he made for her.

The police tried to track him down. They checked his phone number, but it was no longer registered. It was a Google number connected to an email that was not in service.

The property he took her to was actually an Airbnb, and he had paid for it with a prepaid Visa gift card. Clearly, this guy knew what he was doing because he took great lengths to cover up his tracks.

The scariest part is that he is still roaming free somewhere out there, probably searching for his next victim.

