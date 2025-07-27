She Escaped Scientology, And She’s Sharing The Story Of How She Did It

TikTok - @torychristman44 - pictured above is Tory

In the 2000s, Tory Magoo (@torychristman44) decided that she wanted to get out of Scientology after being in the cult for 30 years. Now, she’s on TikTok telling the story of how she managed to escape from Scientology.

A friend of hers from an entirely different country helped her wake up and break out. He instructed her to get herself a phone and order a van to hitch a ride to LAX.

He would have a plane ticket waiting for her at the airport. When she arrived in Clearwater, Florida, his people would help her out.

So, on that day, she was all packed and ready to leave. She waited and waited for the van to show up, but it never did. She called the van company and was told that someone had canceled her ride.

She ordered another van because she was determined to get to the airport. When she got there, she discovered that her flight was canceled.

Suddenly, she heard footsteps walking down the hall toward her. She knew right away that those footsteps belonged to Scientology executives because they had a certain way of walking.

The vice president of the Office of Special Affairs (OSA), which is in charge of public relations and legal affairs for Scientology, turned the corner. She told Tory that they knew where she was headed, and she was not allowed to go.

Tory whipped out her flip phone and called her friend to tell him that the vice president of OSA was confronting her. He told her not to put down the phone under any circumstances, even when she went to the bathroom.

Her friend told her to go to another terminal, and they would help her get another plane ticket. However, the vice president kept following her.

Tory asked her to carry her suitcases if she was going to continue following her around, so she did. They got into a van and drove to another terminal.

When Tory tried to book her flight, the vice president wrote down all the information about where she was going. Tory’s friend said that they would get her a first-class ticket, so she wouldn’t be able to follow her into the first-class lounge.

Tory got on a flight to Chicago. When the plane landed, she made for her connecting flight to Tampa, Florida. But then, Harold, her husband of 26 years, appeared. Obviously, he had been sent to stop her from leaving.

She got on the next plane without her husband, but when she arrived in Florida, a whole bunch of Scientologists showed up, along with two police officers. The police told everybody to stand back and let Tory decide for herself what she wanted to do. She chose to leave Scientology and stay with her friends.

