She Got Fired From A Top Law Firm For Biting 12 Coworkers And Ordering A $2,000 Bottle Of Wine

Natee Meepian - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Can you imagine being fired from the coveted summer associate position at a prestigious law firm that you worked so hard to get just for biting people?

A pastime reserved for teething kids? Apparently, some people’s biting habits continue into adulthood.

TikToker Reb (@rebmasel) is sharing a story about a law student who is lying low at a Holiday Inn in Maryland because she was terminated from her summer associate’s position at a big law firm in New York City for biting at least 12 people.

She bit other summer associates, lawyers who were employed full-time at the firm, and one person in the human resources department.

One coworker was bitten so often that they started wearing long sleeves to work for protection, even though it was the middle of summer.

When this law student first started at the firm, they held an icebreaker session so everyone could get to know each other.

For her fun fact about herself, she specifically stated that she enjoyed biting people. She supposedly liked to bite and gnaw on people in a “cutesy” way. It was how she showed affection.

Somehow, she lasted at the firm for about two months. In her termination meeting, it was also brought up that she ordered a bottle of wine that cost $2,000 during a dinner with a partner and some associates. This proved that she demonstrated poor judgment.

Naturally, people on the internet had a lot to say about this bizarre occurrence. Some commenters described the experiences they’ve had with being bitten by an adult.

“Honestly, not surprised. Worked somewhere once where a line cook was known for biting people if you touched his spatulas. And I mean full on, trying to break skin. He was fired eventually, but it wasn’t for the biting. It was for being late too many times,” revealed one TikTok user.

“As someone who works with children and adults in mental health care, I can assure you that this is way more common than you think. It’s truly wild,” stated another.

“I knew someone who would do this! She bit me twice, so hard I genuinely thought she was going to take a chunk of me with her. I had perfect bite mark bruising for over a month. And she would be like, yeah, it’s my quirky little thing. She works in politics now,” added a third.

