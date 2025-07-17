She Asked Her Fiancé For Space: A Month Later, He Proposed To Another Girl

Vasil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Asking for space isn’t the same as walking away, but apparently, her fiancé saw it as an open door.

She thought they were building a life together.

One fight, one request for time to breathe, and he vanished—only to pop up weeks later with a brand-new fiancée and a ring that was never meant for her.

Now she’s left questioning everything: their relationship, his loyalty, and whether needing a moment for herself was actually a mistake… or just the moment he’d been waiting for.

This 27-year-old woman spent a year engaged to a 29-year-old man named Jake. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster, but she figured they were in the process of creating a solid future together, regardless.

Two months ago, she and her fiancé got into an enormous argument that drained all of her emotions. The fight centered around how she felt like she was doing all of their emotional labor and wedding planning…alone.

“I told him I needed space. Not a breakup, just a few days apart to cool down, think clearly, and figure out what we both needed. he seemed annoyed, but agreed and went to stay with a friend,” she explained.

“Except… he never really came back. A few days turned into a week. He stopped replying to texts. I reached out asking if we could talk things out, and all he said was, ‘I think we want different things.’ No real closure, no conversation. I was devastated and confused, but tried to respect his space too.”

Well, one month later, she discovered through a friend she shares with him that he got engaged to a different woman!

She’s never heard this woman’s name before, but it seems that her fiancé was talking to this girl while they were still in a relationship, and once she asked for space, things between them got serious.

Vasil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She was blindsided and stupefied. Her fiancé never called off their engagement, and neither did she. Instead, her fiancé literally ghosted her into canceling their relationship and brought out a ring for another woman.

“My friends and family are furious on my behalf, and honestly, I feel humiliated. Like, did he ever love me? Was I just a placeholder?” she wondered.

“A couple of people have said maybe I shouldn’t have asked for space in the first place. That if I hadn’t pulled away, maybe he wouldn’t have slipped away for good. One of his cousins even messaged me saying I opened the door by pushing him out.”

“Now I’m wondering: [am I the jerk] for asking for space in the first place? Did I trigger this? Or was he always planning to leave? I don’t know anymore. I just feel heartbroken and blindsided.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski