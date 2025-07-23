She Waited Over An Hour For Her Job Interview, Only To Be Told The Role Was No Longer Available

ASDF - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In what might be the most cursed job interview of the year, TikToker Komi (@pitbullfan372) showed up early, ready to land a new role. However, she was ghosted.

She was supposed to interview for a position at 12 o’clock. She arrived at 11:30 and checked in with the receptionist.

When 12 o’clock rolled around, no one had called her back yet. She assumed they were just running a little late since it was a Monday.

At 12:15, she went up to the receptionist to make sure they didn’t forget about her. The receptionist barely even glanced at her. She was poking around on her phone the whole time. She told Komi to sit back down and keep waiting.

At 12:30, someone else showed up for their interview. They started chatting and realized they were interviewing for the same position. She told the guy that she had been waiting since 11:30, and her interview was supposed to be at 12.

Komi also asked if there was anyone else she could speak to. The receptionist did disappear at times, presumably to find someone knowledgeable, but no one else ever showed up.

Finally, she went up to the receptionist again at 12:40. The receptionist told her that the role was no longer available.

Komi asked if the position had been filled, and she responded with a resounding no. Komi just stood there and stared in disbelief.

After going through two rounds of virtual interviews and showing up for the in-person interview, Komi did not receive an email or any verbal communication whatsoever.

She waited over an hour for her interview, only to be rudely told that the role no longer existed. Then, to top it all off, it started pouring rain as she was walking back to her car.

Unfortunately, this is a common experience, especially in today’s job market. Some TikTok users shared similar stories in the comments section.

“I got hired and then heard nothing back for a while at this one place, so I went back in just to check in about when I was starting, and they told me they hired someone else. I was like, okay, well, you told me you hired me, so??? They were like alright come back on Monday at 1 p.m. and we can talk, so I come back and the manager wasn’t even there,” wrote one user.

“This happened to me at Chipotle for my second round interview. I waited for a whole hour and followed up with the cashier multiple times. The manager knew I was there but was just laughing with his friends at one of the tables like how do you even get stood up for an interview??” commented another.

