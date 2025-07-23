She Went To A Rich Private School And Is Talking About The Expensive Gifts She Saw

be free - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Cat (@bigkittyenergy) was in middle school, she attended a rich private school in Texas. Now, she’s talking about the insanely expensive gifts that her classmates would get for their birthdays.

In sixth or seventh grade, she joined the cheer squad. There was a girl on her squad named Hannah, and her 13th birthday was in August, which was also when school started back up. For her birthday that year, Hannah threw a huge party at her house in typical rich kid fashion.

There was a DJ, a photo booth, and a roller skating rink. She received a ton of gifts, and all in all, it was a really fun party.

After her birthday party, Hannah was absent from school for three days. When she finally came back, Cat saw her in the hallway, but Hannah did not show up to cheer practice that day.

A week or two later, Hannah finally came back to practice. She had put her hair up, as you were supposed to for practice, but the whole squad noticed that she looked different somehow.

Then, one of Hannah’s best friends revealed that Hannah got her ears surgically pinned back for her birthday.

Cat knew that Hannah always hated wearing her hair up. But apparently, the reason she was so insecure about it was because her ears would poke out a lot.

So, her parents paid for this surgical alteration, along with the other usual gifts, such as Louis Vuitton bags and Prada shoes.

According to Cat, it was a trend for middle school girls to get plastic surgery for their birthdays. That year, there were at least 12 or 13 nose jobs that got done in her grade alone. Girls would look 12 years old one day and then return to school looking more grown the next.

be free – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

There was another girl in Cat’s grade named Kristen, and Cat remembers being completely startled by seeing Kristen after her birthday because her nose had shrunk two sizes smaller.

Two of the biggest plastic surgery scandals in her school overall included a girl who got liposuction when she turned 16 and another girl who got a chest enhancement surgery for her 17th birthday.

That girl was not in Cat’s grade. She was a junior when Cat was a freshman. She left school at 16 years old, totally flat-chested, and returned with a full, perky chest. Rumors went around the school, and boys would leave class to gawk at her.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan