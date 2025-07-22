She Found Out That Her Mom Got Married Through A Facebook Post, And She Changed After Joining A New Church

  |  
Jul 22, 2025
Cheerful elderly groom with bride walkiing along beach holding hands.
VlaDee - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s one thing to drift apart from a parent. It’s another to realize they’ve started a whole new chapter of their life and didn’t even think you deserved a page in it.

She didn’t want to be the center of attention. She didn’t need a front-row seat. But finding out her own mother got married without even telling her, it wasn’t just painful. It was humiliating.

Like being told, out loud and in photos, that you don’t matter anymore. Not enough to be included. Not even enough to be informed. And no matter how grown you are, there’s no preparing for that kind of rejection.

This 26-year-old woman has a 48-year-old mom who raised her all alone after her dad walked out of their lives when she was only an infant.

She and her mom were more like best friends than anything else growing up. After she graduated high school and went off to college, that all changed. Or rather, her mom did.

“She got really into this new church and started dating a guy from there, and everything became about ‘starting fresh’ with her new life,” she explained.

“I always supported her relationships, but she told me a few years ago that ‘my energy reminds her of her old life’ and she ‘needs distance to protect her peace.’ That stung, but I respected it.”

“Today, I found out through a Facebook post that she got married. There were smiling photos, friends clapping, and her new husband kissing her forehead.”

Not only did her mom not invite her, she didn’t text her, call her, or give her a heads up that she found a husband.

She spent quite a long time staring blankly at her mom’s Facebook post. It wasn’t that she could even bring herself to be mad, she just felt empty inside.

She’s her mom’s only child, and she can’t understand why her mom did not invite her to attend the wedding, especially since her mom included other family members.

“My aunt commented, ‘So beautiful! So glad I was part of it!’ Like it was some normal thing. I want to ask her why. But I’m afraid the answer will break me,” she continued.

Do you think she should confront her mom, or do you think the truth will only break her heart?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read


By Bre Avery Zacharski
