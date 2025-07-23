Her Boyfriend Goes Out To Dinner Alone With His Ex Every Week, And It Makes Her Uncomfortable

Do you think it’s possible to break up with someone you were romantically involved with and maintain a friendship?

I personally am on the fence about being friends with an ex, as more often than not, it results in feelings of jealousy somewhere down the line (whether that means someone in the former couple or someone the former couple moves on to date, ends up being envious).

Eight months ago, this 27-year-old woman started dating her 29-year-old boyfriend. While their relationship is mainly pretty great, there’s one thing that makes her uncomfortable: her boyfriend goes out to dinner alone with his ex. Every single week.

“It’s the same restaurant, same night of the week, and with just the two of them. They dated for years but broke up a while ago. He says they’ve stayed close friends. I didn’t love it, but I tried to be cool about it,” she explained.

“Then I finally met her. She wasn’t openly rude, but definitely had an attitude. She called me ‘the new one’ and made little digs like how she got him into certain hobbies or spots he now takes me to. It didn’t feel friendly. My friends who were there noticed it too.”

She finally brought it up to her boyfriend and admitted she felt uneasy about how close he is to his ex. She didn’t exactly ask him to quit the weekly dinners with his ex, but she did inform him she finds it to be too much.

She also pointed out that his ex obviously doesn’t like her. But, instead of being on her side or understanding her feelings, her boyfriend accused her of being dramatic.

As a compromise, her boyfriend invited her to come to the dinners, but she would hate to have to sit through a meal with his ex while she judges her.

“Now he’s upset and kind of pulling away. Am I being unreasonable here?” she wondered.

