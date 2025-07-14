Her Husband Keeps Leaving Her And Coming Back, Expecting Her To Forgive Him

This 32-year-old woman and her husband have been together for nearly 15 years, but their relationship has always been pretty volatile.

And now, he keeps leaving her, coming back, and expecting her to forget about his actions so he can return home. Yet, she’s finally finished being mistreated and doesn’t want to take him back again.

For some more context, she and her husband, who’s also 32, only tied the knot about two years ago, despite the fact that they started dating almost a decade and a half ago.

“He is my only long, real boyfriend I have had in my adult life, and we have two children together,” she noted.

Things have been “rocky” from the start, too, but she thought the last three years were actually going quite great.

The “turning point” that marked the beginning of their more steady relationship was a friend’s wedding (or rather, a chaotic drive home from the nuptials).

Apparently, her husband got wasted at the wedding, and because she was sober, she drove him and his friend home. Then, he proceeded to scream at her and say nasty things for the entire hour-and-a-half ride back.

Following that situation, though, she claimed that things between her and her husband were “pretty good.” She also began taking care of herself more by putting more effort into her appearance, losing weight, and making new friends.

“But about five months ago, he woke up one day and told me he wasn’t happy with his life or me and wanted to leave. He then decided he was wrong and didn’t want to leave,” she revealed.

Since then, their relationship has been a tumultuous whirlwind. Over the past few months, her husband has left four or five times, only to return like a puppy and apologize. He’s even gotten angry at her for seeing her female friends and, after getting totally drunk on another occasion, he treated her “horrendously.”

“The same night, there was some drama with his family. I am also being made to be the villain for telling them this behavior is disgusting, especially since our two children were asleep in bed when everything was happening,” she added.

On top of all that, her husband has called her every horrible name under the sun, even in front of their children. Plus, he’s accused her of having affairs despite having no reason to doubt her faithfulness.

As for why her husband is acting like this? He supposedly doesn’t feel “loved enough” and thinks she isn’t affectionate. In her defense, though, she finds it hard to be lovey-dovey with someone who treats her like garbage.

That’s why she’s done taking her husband back and giving him more chances. The problem is that her relatives aren’t really supporting her decision. Rather, they’re making her feel guilty for breaking up their family by refusing to let him come home.

“But he is never going to change,” she vented, “I guess I’m just looking for some validation and support that I’m making the right decision because I keep being told I’m wrong.”

Moreover, she’s wondering what her next steps should be to stand firm in her decision and work towards forming a healthy co-parenting relationship for their children.

Do you agree that their turbulent relationship isn’t good for her or her kids? How can she gain more confidence in her choice to split up once and for all? What advice would you give her?

