What 2000s Rom-Com Girlfriend Trope Lives Inside You? (This Quiz Will Help You Find Out)

Are you a lovable trainwreck or the emotionally unavailable icon of his dreams (and nightmares)? Time for a vibe check.

Early 2000s rom-coms gave us some of the most iconic, chaotic girlfriend energy ever, and let’s be real, you’ve probably embodied at least one.

So, which one is living rent-free in your soul? Let’s find out.

1. What’s your biggest dating flaw?

A. I fall in love with potential, not reality.

B. I get bored the second things feel safe.

C. I ruin good things before they can ruin me.

D. I base my self-worth on whether they text me back.

E. I pretend I don’t care when I’m actually spiraling.

2. Pick your rom-com power move:

A. Accidentally spilling something in a meet-cute.

B. Telling someone, “I’m not looking for anything serious,” when you are.

C. Kissing mid-fight, then leaving dramatically.

D. Crying in public while insisting you’re fine.

E. Whispering something devastatingly vulnerable, then disappearing.

3. What’s your soundtrack moment?

A. “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield while staring at the skyline, wondering what the heck comes next.

B. “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon during a wine-fueled spiral.

C. “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap, slow-motion breakdown edition.

D. “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis after sending 14 texts in a row and hearing nothing.

E. “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol while watching rain hit the window like it’s a movie.

4. How would your friends describe your love life?

A. Wild, confusing, but oddly endearing.

B. A situationship carousel no one can get off.

C. Like a soap opera, but with better outfits.

D. A repeat pattern they’re exhausted by.

E. A mystery wrapped in silence and Spotify playlists.

5. What emotion quietly drives your most chaotic behavior?

A. Hope—you’re constantly convinced the next one will be it.

B. Fear—of intimacy, vulnerability, or accidentally catching feelings.

C. Anger—at love, the world, yourself… it varies.

D. Desperation—for clarity, for closure, for someone to just text you back.

E. Longing—you want a love that consumes you, but only in theory.

RESULTS

Mostly A’s – The Quirky Mess

Think: Bridget Jones in “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” Jess from “New Girl” (pre-growth era). You’re adorable, well-meaning, and just a little unhinged. You romanticize chaos and call it character development. You’ll win hearts with your charm, then spiral, wondering if they loved you or your curated chaos. Still, you’re the moment.

Mostly B’s – The Commitment-Phobe Cool Girl

Think: Andie Anderson from “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” Meredith Grey in her “dark and twisty” era on “Grey’s Anatomy.” You’re magnetic, self-sufficient, and absolutely allergic to emotional safety. You act like you don’t need anyone, but secretly crave connection. Love will find you, but only if you stop ghosting it.

Mostly C’s – The Self-Sabotaging Icon

Think: Kat Stratford in “10 Things I Hate About You,” Summer in “(500) Days of Summer.” You’re not here to be understood. You’re here to be studied. You’re sharp, mysterious, and emotionally armored, which only draws people in more. You feel deeply, you just won’t admit it (even to yourself).

Mostly D’s – The Desperate Romantic

Think: Gigi from “He’s Just Not That Into You.” You love love, even when it doesn’t love you back. You fall fast, stay too long, and take emoji usage way too seriously. You deserve someone who shows up for you, but first, you have to believe you’re worth showing up for.

Mostly E’s – The Repressed Softie

Think: Anna Scott in “Notting Hill,” or literally any character Keira Knightley played between 2003 and 2008. You’re quietly intense, fashionably sad, and possibly journaling in your Notes app. You act cool and composed, but your inner world is a whole romantic epic. People fall for your mystery. Let them stay for your softness.

