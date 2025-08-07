She Doesn’t Want Her Boyfriend’s Daughter Coming On Vacation With Them, Since She’s Not This Kid’s Stepmom

Vacations are supposed to be a time to unwind, recharge, and reconnect with your partner. But when your boyfriend suggests turning your first big getaway into a family trip with his kid, it’s hard not to wonder if you’re suddenly on a very different page.

For the last year, this 30-year-old woman has been dating her 34-year-old boyfriend, who has a six-year-old daughter with his ex.

Her boyfriend’s daughter visits her boyfriend every other weekend, and while she’s met the girl a couple of times, and she’s been kind, they’re not exactly besties yet.

This Fall, she and her boyfriend are going on a trip to Mexico, and it was meant to be a vacation for just the two of them.

“We’ve both been working nonstop, and this was supposed to be an adults-only, relaxing vacation. Beach, cocktails, and sleeping in the works,” she explained.

“But a couple of weeks ago, he mentioned he was thinking about asking his ex if he could take his daughter with us, so ‘she could experience something new,’ and ‘we could all bond.’ I thought he was joking.”

“I told him I wasn’t comfortable turning what we agreed would be a couple’s trip into a co-parenting trial run. We’re not married, I’m not her stepmom, and I don’t feel ready for that dynamic on my first real vacation in years.”

Her boyfriend said she hurt his feelings by wanting to exclude his daughter from their vacation. He also reminded her that his daughter is extremely important to him, so he thinks she’s not that committed to their relationship, expecting the trip to be just the two of them.

In light of how her boyfriend reacted, she’s questioning their whole relationship, and she can’t understand why wanting a romantic trip makes her an awful person.

She’s worried that she and her boyfriend are not on the same page after all, and she’s not willing to be the last priority on her boyfriend’s list.

What do you think?

