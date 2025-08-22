A Waitress Got Angry When His Family Didn’t Give Her A Tip, Even Though His Stepdad Never Got His Food

Countless people agree that “tipping culture” has gotten out of hand. Gone are the days of only tipping in restaurants, at bars, or after receiving a real service, like at a barber shop or nail salon.

Nowadays, you can be prompted to tip on touchscreens practically anywhere, from convenience stores to fast food drive-thrus.

But, even though tipping after a meal is generally viewed as a given, should servers always be allotted extra cash if the customer truly isn’t satisfied?

That’s the question this man has been pondering ever since a dining situation gone wrong two and a half years ago. At the time, he and his family went out to dinner in West Palm Beach, Florida, and sat at an outdoor table.

Things started off as usual, too. He and his relatives all placed their orders with their server, and they waited for the food to arrive. But, soon, there was a big problem, because one meal never came.

“We all received our food, aside from my stepdad. He never received his food,” he said.

And when the server came to check up on them afterward, they didn’t just keep quiet. Rather, his stepdad informed her that he never got his food and repeated his order.

Yet, for some reason, his stepdad’s dinner still never came, and eventually, it was simply too late.

“By then, the rest of us had already finished our food. I even ordered and finished my dessert as well. My stepdad never received his order,” he detailed.

That’s why, when it came time to pay, his parents footed the bill but opted not to leave a tip. Additionally, his parents headed inside the restaurant to complain to the manager about the situation.

However, while they spoke to the manager, he waited near their dinner table with his stepbrother, and the server ultimately came outside to collect the check. That was when she realized his parents hadn’t tipped, and she was visibly furious.

“She said out loud to herself in anger, ‘What… no tip?!” he recalled.

His stepbrother tried to tell her that his parents didn’t tip due to the fact that his stepdad never got his dinner. But to his surprise, she just ignored his stepbrother and marched back inside the restaurant.

I think that if your waitress or waiter fails to make sure that someone’s meal arrives at the table, that for sure warrants no tip.

Do you think servers should always be tipped, even if they fail to execute a fundamental task like delivering one customer’s meal? Or did his parents have a right to leave nothing in this scenario?

