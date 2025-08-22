She Moved Out Of Her House After Her Stepkids Starting Hitting Her In The Stomach And Saying They Hope She Loses Her Unborn Baby

Countless people who dream of starting a family look forward to finding out they’re expecting, and then spending their pregnancy surrounded by the care, love, and respect of their spouse. So how would you feel if you were forced to move out of your home in the middle of your pregnancy due to your husband’s ex-wife and kids literally putting your health at risk?

That’s the tough situation this 30-year-old woman has found herself in. She and her husband have been together for six years and got married three years ago. And since he has two kids (ages 9 and 8) with his ex-wife, they always tried to make a blended family work.

When she first met her husband, for instance, she noted how he and his ex-wife weren’t particularly close. Nonetheless, they shared physical and legal custody, and the pair remained civil for the children.

Then, even after they tied the knot, things between her husband and his ex were still fine. She also began to form great relationships with her stepson and stepdaughter, and she and his ex were honestly on much better terms than she’d anticipated.

“I would never say she and I were friends or that my husband and she were friends. But we got along well for the sake of the kids, and they were the priority for everyone involved,” she recalled.

However, that all changed after she and her husband started trying to have a baby last year and ultimately got pregnant a few months later. They made sure to tell her husband’s ex-wife the news first before telling her stepchildren. But to her surprise, his ex just hung up the phone right after realizing they were serious.

Following that sour reaction, they still had to inform the kids, too, so they did. And while they definitely weren’t excited, she thought they “seemed okay” with the idea. Apparently, her stepchildren were most concerned about whether they’d have to share a room with the baby.

Still, that was only the start of the drama, because later, her husband’s ex-wife wound up calling back and going “nuts” on the phone.

“His ex cursed us both out, said we had some nerve expecting our baby to be my stepkids’ sibling, and that there was no way, no way someone else was giving them a sibling,” she revealed.

On top of that, her husband’s ex wished for something bad to happen to their baby and claimed there was no way she’d ever let the other kids view her baby as a sibling. It turns out that his ex believed only she was entitled to birthing another sibling for the children.

As you can probably imagine, things have only become messier since then as well. Her husband’s ex became so hostile and angry that it started to influence her stepchildren. So, suddenly, the kids’ attitudes were totally different, and they accused her of attempting to hurt their mom, take them away, and wanting them to love her baby more than their mom.

Her husband was advised by his attorney to begin documenting everything going on with his ex-wife. Meanwhile, they both tried talking to her stepson and stepdaughter, but the children’s perspectives didn’t change.

“For a while, it wasn’t something I stressed a lot about because I believed we could figure it out after years of having good relationships,” she admitted.

“Even when they told their dad they wanted him not to have a baby with me because it made their mom sad, I thought it would be temporary.”

Sadly, she was wrong. The tension actually escalated so much that, not long afterward, her stepchildren began trying to hit her stomach! Talking to the kids and trying to reason with them didn’t work, either, so her husband had to punish them due to the violence.

Moreover, he wanted to get the kids in therapy, yet his ex-wife refused to consent, which is necessary under their custody order. Her husband has already filed for permission to put her stepchildren in therapy anyway, but they still need to gather more evidence.

At the same time, the attempts to hit her were only becoming more frequent every time her stepson and stepdaughter stayed at their home. According to her, they would literally “seek her out” and try to hit her on her pregnant belly.

That’s why she became extremely stressed out, and it started impacting her health. Her blood pressure was rising, and her doctor advised her that she needed to reduce her stress to protect both herself and her baby. At one point, she even spent a few days in the hospital due to her blood pressure, which only increased again once she returned home.

“So, my husband and I talked, and I left to stay with my parents for the rest of the pregnancy. I stay in touch, and we are just waiting for court now, and we’re hoping something positive will come from it,” she explained.

“The kids will say they want me to lose the baby, and so does their mom.”

Strangely, though, her in-laws know all about the situation and don’t agree with her decision to leave. They think she’s letting her husband’s ex “win” and that it’ll be harder to reintegrate into her household later on. On top of that, her in-laws believe she’s sending a “terrible message” to her stepchildren that she doesn’t love them enough to stay.

Her husband told his parents to leave her alone, but they still refuse to budge. They argue that a part of marriage is staying and fighting challenges together, regardless of how much stress it causes, rather than abandoning your spouse.

“I told them it was serious, and my doctor said I needed my blood pressure down. But they said it just seemed like giving up and a path to more excuses about why I can’t go back when the baby’s born,” she vented.

Now, she knows deep down that she’s doing the best thing for her baby, since moving out has improved both her blood pressure and stress levels significantly. Her husband has been nothing but supportive, too.

Nonetheless, she can’t help but question whether temporarily leaving home was a hurtful move for certain people, despite it being right for her and her baby.

Do you agree that a line needs to be drawn at physical violence? Would you be worried about your stepchildren trying to hurt your baby after they’re born? What else should she do now to ensure her home is safe later?

