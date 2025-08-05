He Divorced His Wife Because He Didn’t Want Her Terrible Teen Daughter Around His Kids

Blending families is never easy, but sometimes, it becomes impossible. He loved his wife and cared deeply for her children, but when her teenage daughter’s behavior escalated to flat-out theft, he had to face a brutal reality.

Protecting his kids wasn’t just about setting rules; it meant choosing between the marriage he built and the trust his children had in him.

And when it came down to it, he made a decision no parent should have to wrestle with.

This man and his wife are both in their 30s, and they have five children. He has a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old with his late wife, and his current wife has three kids of her own: a 16-year-old daughter from an ex-boyfriend and a 10-year-old and 7-year-old from her late husband.

Four years ago, he tied the knot with his wife, and they spent two years dating before that. Back when he met his wife, she split custody of her teen daughter with her ex.

But then, some big red flags popped up regarding his wife’s daughter. Some of their family believed this girl was stealing from them, and they brought up her bad attitude.

“Then I noticed money was missing a couple of times, and we never had proof of who it was. But my wife’s ex would mention something new their daughter had bought because she was such a good saver, which was not what we had experienced at all,” he explained.

“She was someone who spent what she got the second she got it, unless someone put a stop to it. And her dad was never someone who would do this. He was always the opposite, from what I can tell.”

“Then she started being more blatant about disrespect and stealing, and a little over a year after we were married, her dad petitioned the courts to move out of state for work and take her with him.”

His wife wasn’t happy about it. After her daughter made it clear she preferred to live with her dad, a judge ruled that she was able to make the move, but her ex had to pay for her trips back to visit.

Well, when his wife’s daughter came to spend time with them, her stealing got out of control. Right before she would head back to her dad’s, she would swipe things, like his son’s Nintendo Switch.

He went right to his wife and insisted they had to come up with a game plan, as it wasn’t fair for his kids to have to deal with his wife’s terrible daughter stealing their belongings.

As they were trying to figure out what to do, his wife’s daughter mentioned that she wanted to permanently move in with them and leave her dad.

“My ex immediately said yes, and she was excited. I was not. She said we could nip it in the bud now. Other family [members] said it wouldn’t be that easy because there were suspicions since she was 7, and she was getting worse,” he added.

“I agreed with them, but I told my wife I understood she had a duty to her daughter, like I had my kids. She said it wouldn’t be so bad and we’d figure it out. I told her I didn’t believe that to be possible, and I said I would move out with my kids.”

“She asked me to at least talk to my kids first and see if they’d mind. But we both knew their stance already. My son said after the Switch that he didn’t want to have to see her again. My wife told me we needed to work this out because her younger two couldn’t lose me.”

He pushed back on his wife and said there was no way he would force his kids to live with her daughter when they felt so strongly about it.

She argued that if he has such an issue with how her daughter behaves, it’s on him to help correct it instead of leaving them.

He responded to his wife that he would not risk losing his kids and damaging the relationship with them, so he was willing to remain in the lives of her younger kids as a dad, but obviously, their marriage was over.

His kids were so happy when he moved out with them, so he was confident picking them over his wife and her daughter was the best decision.

His kids expressed to him that they were stressed out thinking about what his wife’s daughter would steal from them next.

“I filed for divorce a couple of weeks after the kids and I moved out. My wife has tried, and failed, to get me back,” he continued.

“Her oldest lives there now, and she said we never really tried to work something out. I told her there was nothing to work out when I was clear about what I would not do.”

“She told me the youngest two are the biggest sufferers because both dads chose to leave them, and how was she supposed to explain to them that their second dad put his bio kids before them. She has tried to convince me several times over that I should call off the divorce and make a go of being a family again. But I refuse.”

Do you think he’s right to move ahead with the divorce?

