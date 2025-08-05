She Canceled A First Date After The Guy Told Her To Shave Down There

First dates are supposed to be low-stakes. A good conversation, a vibe check, a little curiosity to see if it could turn into something more.

But instead of showing interest or putting in effort, he led with a demand and an expectation that her body was supposed to be prepped for him.

That one wildly inappropriate comment turned what could’ve been a nice evening into a major red flag she couldn’t ignore.

On her way home from work, this 29-year-old woman kept running into a man who caught her attention. Two times, he offered to give her a ride home, as she lives along the route he takes.

Before you think this is weird, she says that where she lives in Jamaica, people don’t own cars (herself included), and so taxis are how they get around.

This man is a rare car owner, and so when he’s done with his regular 9-to-5 job, he uses his car as a taxi. So this is what made her comfortable enough to accept a ride from him, even though he was a stranger to her.

She did try to pay him the going rate for both rides she took with him, but he wouldn’t take her money.

Anyway, the second ride she took with him, he made some suggestive comments about how he should be invited into her home, but she gave him a truthful excuse to get out of it.

Men are pretty aggressive when they pursue women they like in her country, so this wasn’t weird or alarming to her.

He actually asked her out on a first date after all of that, and she said yes. Their date was supposed to happen yesterday night.

“I was genuinely interested in spending a little time with him in a relaxed atmosphere to see if we were compatible,” she explained.

“The morning of, I told him I was working for 7 days straight and it would be 10 by the time I finally got my next day off, so I didn’t have much energy for dancing or staying out late. He said that was fine.”

“After work, I was making my way home when he called to confirm that he’d pick me up in less than an hour, and that’s when he told me to shave [down there]. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, so I asked him to repeat his instructions, and he did.”

She canceled their date at the last minute, hung up the phone, and then blocked the guy. However, she’s now wondering if she was being too dramatic.

