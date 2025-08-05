He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum: Put Their Son In An Institution, Or He’s Filing For Divorce

Aug 5, 2025
Silhouette of a child-boy standing on a haystack against the background of a field with a beautiful sunset.The concept of a carefree childhood. Beautiful summer landscape, copyspace.
Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you have a child, you’re told to expect sleepless nights, growing pains, maybe even some rebellious years, but not this.

Not living in fear of your own kid. Not bruises on your arms or threats that sound like they belong in a horror movie.

For this dad, parenting hasn’t meant boundary-setting or tough love. It’s meant surviving each day with a child he believes is dangerous, and trying to convince a partner who won’t see it.

Now he’s at a crossroads between protecting his family or protecting himself, and he’s not sure which one will save what’s left of their lives.

This 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife have a 13-year-old son named Leo, and he’s terrified of his own kid. For the last few years, Leo has been acting in dangerous and frightening ways.

Leo lies nonstop, has been cruel to animals, steals, and physically hurts kids around him. They have tried everything to fix Leo, including therapy and medication.

While the meds did work to keep Leo manageable, Leo is currently refusing to take them. Therapists believe that Leo is most likely a sociopath, but he’s too young to get an official diagnosis.

“I live in constant fear of what he’ll do next. I’ve researched our options and believe the only safe path is to have him placed in a state-run therapeutic facility,” he explained.

“Can’t afford private with our insurance. It’s not about giving up, but getting him into a system equipped to handle this level of behavior, and most importantly, protecting others.”

It’s also about protecting himself, too. Leo has hit him, left bruises, and then threatened to literally skin him alive when he brought up bringing him to another hospital for treatment.

If fire station baby boxes accepted teens, he would drop Leo off in a heartbeat. He no longer wants to live with Leo, since that’s how dangerous this kid has become, and he’s only getting worse, not better.

So, he honestly believes an institution is the best place for Leo. That way, he’s hoping professionals might be able to teach Leo that his actions have consequences. If Leo can’t learn that, he’s worried about how the rest of his life will pan out.

“My wife is in complete denial. She says he’s just ‘misunderstood’ and refuses to consider institutionalization. She believes I’m a cold-hearted monster for even suggesting it,” he added.

“I told her I can’t live in this fear, and if she won’t agree to this for the safety of everyone, I will leave. She says I’m abandoning my family.”

“[Am I overreacting] for giving my wife this ultimatum about our son?”

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read


