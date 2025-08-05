He Wants To Postpone His Wedding After His Wealthy Fiancée Asked Him To Sign A Prenup

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Prenups are a hot topic in 2025, with many people agreeing that it’s important to protect your financial future before you officially tie the knot.

But what if your soon-to-be spouse is a multimillionaire and they still want a slice of your tiny net worth in the event of a divorce?

One man is currently in this unfortunate boat. He’s engaged and was supposed to marry his fiancée, who comes from an extremely wealthy family, in two months. Apparently, her trust funds are valued at about $30 million, and she fully owns their house, worth $11 million.

On top of that, his fiancée makes about $500,000 a year in passive income from just distributions and dividends alone, meaning she will never have to work.

His financial situation couldn’t be more different. While he earns a solid income of $200,000 per year working full-time, his net worth is less than $100,000. He also doesn’t own any assets aside from a small percentage of his startup.

“In the past, I have covered $5,000 per month in our shared expenses, things like groceries, meals, and transportation, and I am open to doing something like this in marriage,” he noted.

However, ahead of their upcoming nuptials, his fiancée’s parents actually retained a law firm to draft their prenup and came up with some pretty shocking stipulations.

More specifically, his future in-laws think that if a divorce happens, his fiancée should be entitled to half of his net worth!

He takes issue with that for a few main reasons. First of all, he wouldn’t have any equity in their homes, cars, or other “large lifestyle assets.”

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Plus, he will be entering their marriage with a tiny amount of money compared to his fiancée and working to build his own wealth from there.

“They say this is ‘standard,’ but nothing about our situation feels standard. I’ve proposed something I believe is far more fair,” he explained.

His rebuttal of the prenup included how he and his fiancée would each retain whatever they brought into the marriage. In other words, their premarital assets and trusts would remain separate, including any growth they accrue.

At the same time, he and his fiancée would just contribute money to a shared fund for expenses, including things like food, childcare, and shared travel.

Finally, there would be no “lump sum” payments or alimony if they split up. He and his fiancée would simply keep whatever they individually earned.

“And possibly a clause where, if I ever reach a certain level of wealth (say, $10 million-plus), she’d be entitled to a capped portion (for example, 35% of anything above that amount), though even that is starting to feel unfair,” he added.

His fiancée, on the other hand, has a different perspective. She thinks that since she is “funding their lifestyle,” a standard of living that he couldn’t achieve on his own, and plans to stay home with their future kids, she’d basically be “owed” money if they ever got divorced.

“But I won’t own the home. I can’t make financial decisions. I’m not building equity. It feels like I’m living in a world someone else built and still being forced to pay for it later, like something is owed,” he vented.

In his mind, marrying someone is supposed to feel like a team effort, in which two people come together to build a future together. Instead, he just feels as if he’s a guest in his own relationship.

That’s why he ultimately contacted a lawyer, and after he and his fiancée still couldn’t see eye to eye on the prenup, he told her that he couldn’t proceed with their nuptials.

“I can’t be viewed as a private equity investment where she is the capital, I’m the founder, and if I hit it big and for whatever reason, we divorce, she gets a return. I told her I want to postpone the wedding and work on us,” he revealed.

Regardless, his fiancée is adamant that her view on the situation isn’t going to change. She also believes postponing their wedding is “humiliating” and that, now, their relationship isn’t going to stand a chance.

Given the money drama is creating so many problems between them, he can’t help but wonder if pushing back on the prenup was really that unreasonable.

Would his fiancée even need part of his assets if they were to split up? Do you agree that the terms his future in-laws came up with are unfair? What advice would you give him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek