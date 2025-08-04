She Got Kicked Out Of Church As A Teen Because The Worship Team Leader Kissed Her

Kevin Carden - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Charlotte (@ryen.charlo) was 13 years old, she became really close to this couple she went to church with at the time.

She and her sister eventually started spending holidays with them and even helped raise the couple’s first two children.

The couple were both around 24 years old, and the husband was like a father figure to Charlotte. Three years later, Charlotte was 16 years old.

She was on the worship team, and the husband was the one who led the team. One day, he was driving her home when he leaned over and kissed her.

She pushed him away in shock. He begged her not to tell anyone because if word got out, it would ruin his life. So, Charlotte kept quiet because she cared about the family.

However, he tricked her into a meeting with a police officer and the leaders of the church they attended.

They asked her if she wanted to make a statement. She said no and was kicked off the worship team. She was also no longer allowed around the married men at church.

Of course, Charlotte was devastated because she felt like she had lost her family. When she cried to her youth pastor about it, she was told that their marriage was the most important thing and that she was just collateral damage.

Some TikTok users shared similar experiences they went through as young girls in religious settings.

Kevin Carden – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I got kicked off the worship team as a teen because I outgrew my long-sleeved T-shirt, and my stomach showed slightly when I raised my hands to worship. It was by a woman who clearly was dealing with her own BS, looking back,” commented one user.

“I was 13 in the same Bible study ‘youth group’ as a 22-year-old man. He wasn’t the leader, just in the group. He would text me all the time. When I moved, he’d call me weekly and even left me a 45-minute voicemail once. He ended up married to the pastor’s daughter,” shared another.

“This is horrifying; I’m so sorry. I’ve heard so many girls talk about the heartbreak of learning a father figure in their life was really after them the entire time,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan