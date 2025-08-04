Her Creepy Neighbor Tried To Lure Her Into His Apartment

One time, at her old apartment, TikToker Sara (@sara_janell) had to deal with a creepy neighbor, and now, she’s warning other women that if a man is asking you for help, he most likely has ulterior motives.

So, a creepy man moved into her apartment building. One day, he ran into her outside with her dog.

Every time she saw him, she would usually go right back inside, but this time, she wasn’t quick enough. He asked her to come inside his apartment because there seemed to be something wrong with his washing machine. He really wanted her to look at it.

She told him that their apartment complex offered emergency maintenance, and he could just go to the leasing office right next door. However, he kept insisting that she come inside and look at the washing machine.

Sara’s other neighbor ended up coming outside, and she yelled out to her, asking why this man wanted her to come look at his washing machine.

The other neighbor walked over and questioned him. He stuck to his story, claiming that he just needed help. Sara’s neighbor told him that maintenance would help him with whatever he needed.

After that, he continued being creepy all the time. Every time she left her apartment, he would leave at the same time.

They had one more interaction when she was walking her cousin back to her place. He came home drunk and asked Sara out on a date. He offered to pay for her to get her hair and nails done.

She told him that she didn’t date and didn’t want to do any of those things with him. He started getting upset and complained about how women are always thinking that men are hitting on them.

Then, he began making his case as to why she should date him. For some reason, she got the feeling to tell him to read his Bible, so that’s what she did.

Once she started moving stuff out of her apartment, he realized that she wasn’t going to be living there anymore, so he calmed down.

Until she moved out, she had to be very aware of her surroundings to keep herself safe from that man.

