She Stayed At This Haunted Hollywood Hotel, And She Got Too Spooked To Sleep In Her Own Room

21AERIALS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Ashley (@ashnichole_xo) stayed at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood for the premiere of Disney’s Freakier Friday, she did not expect to experience so much firsthand ghost activity.

The hotel is haunted, which was not news to her, but she felt that something was off the second she walked into the hotel. The feeling grew even worse when she entered her hotel room.

She met up with a friend for drinks downstairs and told her about how creepy it felt. Her friend was not picking up on any strange vibes, so Ashley thought it must all be in her head.

Later that night, she was back in her room, getting ready for bed. She turned off the lights in the bathroom and left two lights on in the bedroom: the desk lamp and the nightstand lamp. She got into bed and started scrolling on social media for about 20 minutes.

Suddenly, the bathroom light turned on by itself. It was a motion sensor light switch. Ashley jumped out of bed and texted her friend that she was on the way to her room. She was way too spooked to sleep in her own room.

In her friend’s room, she kept waking up in a cold sweat every hour. She only slept for about three hours before her friend’s alarm clock went off at 5 a.m. She had to stop herself from looking up the hotel’s history so she wouldn’t be scared out of her mind.

But her friend decided to look it up because she wanted to know what kind of hauntings they were dealing with.

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel was obviously known for being haunted, but there was one specific room that was more haunted than the others.

It was room 928, which is the exact room that her friend was staying in. So, Ashley ran from one haunted hotel room to an even more haunted hotel room.

Room 928 is said to be haunted by a ghost named Montgomery. He was a famous Hollywood actor who stayed at the hotel for a year or two while filming a project.

The ghost of Montgomery always messes with the thermostat in the room, cranking up the heat and then turning it back down until it was freezing cold.

He would also turn on the radio out of nowhere. Ashley and her friend did not sleep in room 928 that night. Instead, they crashed in Ashley’s sister’s room.

