She Went On Two Dates With The Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer

When TikToker Ivy Sunderji (@thehappypsychic) was 22 years old, she went on a date with an alleged serial killer.

It was 2007, and she had just graduated from college. She lived in New York and met a man on a dating site. His name was Andrew, and he was incredibly creepy.

For their first date, they went to see the movie No Country for Old Men. He seemed way too into the killing scenes. His face was turning bright red, and he just had this super excited, erratic energy about him.

After that, she didn’t want to go on another date with him, but she didn’t trust her own judgment or instincts and agreed to go on a second date.

They ended up going out to dinner, and he started telling her about how his brother, who lived in South Carolina, liked to go hunting.

Once Ivy revealed that she was a vegetarian, he claimed that they only shot at clay pigeons. He also said a bunch of misogynistic things about a book she had written in college and then tried to play footsie with her under the table.

It was unsettling because, come to find out, he was actually old enough to be her dad.

As dinner went on, he started to become more and more creepy and controlling. She got this really bad feeling, so she finally told him that she needed to go home.

He followed her out of the restaurant and put on a pair of brown leather driving gloves, even though the weather was not cold enough to need gloves.

Then, he pulled out a wad of cash and waved it at her. He offered to give her a ride home so she wouldn’t have to take the subway.

Her body and mind were screaming at her to get away from this man. She ran to the nearest subway station and got on the train. Once she arrived home, she deleted his phone number.

A few years ago, she was watching the news and saw that he had been arrested for being the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

She is glad that she never got into his car because she is sure that she would’ve gone missing.

