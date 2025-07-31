Her Ex’s New Girlfriend Illegally Accessed Her Medical Records And Committed A Federal Crime

After breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, who served in the Navy, TikToker Sarai Cruz (@plottwistsis) has had her safety threatened numerous times.

Her ex-boyfriend, his current girlfriend, and some of his cousins have continuously stalked her and damaged her current boyfriend’s vehicle.

The tipping point for her was when her ex’s current girlfriend committed a federal crime by illegally accessing her medical records without her consent.

Sarai found out after seeing a post online from someone who had their medical records accessed at a facility without their authorization. It turned out the culprit was her ex’s current girlfriend, and she got fired for it.

After seeing her ex’s current girlfriend’s shady posts, she started to suspect something was off. So, Sarai decided to call the healthcare facility, Carson Medical Group, and ask them to do an audit on her private medical chart to check if her information had been breached.

A couple of days later, the facility informed her that her chart had been accessed without her permission by her ex’s current girlfriend.

Sarai had never been to Carson Medical Group before, so there was no legal or medical reason for her to be looking at Sarai’s records. She committed a HIPAA violation, which is a federal crime.

If Sarai hadn’t spoken up and requested an audit, she may have never known that her privacy was invaded. The girl ended up losing her job and her credibility, all because of her weird obsession with Sarai. Personally, Sarai can’t fathom why this girl was willing to jeopardize her entire career over a man.

Now, Sarai is seeking help to afford legal representation for herself. She wants to hire an attorney who specializes in HIPAA and harassment cases. She also wants to take legal action against these people and pursue protective orders.

However, legal fees for cases like hers can really add up. According to Sarai, an attorney can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 or more. So, she’s asking for donations to her GoFundMe to bring her one step closer to justice, peace, and safety.

If you would like to donate to Sarai’s cause, you can visit her GoFundMe page here. So far, she has raised $324.

https://www.tiktok.com/@plottwistsis/video/7530123903520296223

