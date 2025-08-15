Her Ex Expects Her To Get Their Kids To Treat His New Wife Like An Equal Mom

Co-parenting was already tense, but her ex’s new wife made things worse by openly saying she wanted to replace her as a mom.

After years of competitive behavior and strained exchanges, the stepmom’s infertility struggles and a mental health crisis led to accusations that the kids’ lack of affection was part of the problem.

Now her ex and his wife are trying to get her to jump in and make the kids like this woman, but she’s not interested in helping the woman who spent years trying to erase her playae victim now.

This 31-year-old woman has two children with her 33-year-old ex, who are eleven and nine. She and her ex never got married, and their relationship was forever on the rocks, so splitting up with him wasn’t exactly tragic for her.

The only thing that really shocked her was that he was the one who walked away first, and she thinks his new wife was part of the problem.

“I know the two of them told me they were a couple less than five months after we broke up, and in that same conversation, they told me they were a team and everything going forward had to include her because the kids would know her as their second mom,” she explained.

“They told me to get used to hearing her called mom because they would not stop it and would actively encourage it.”

“I brought them to court, and the judge added a clause about calling a stepparent/partner mom or dad. This pissed them off, but they still tried to show off what they could do as a couple for the kids that I couldn’t as a single mom.”

Her ex’s new wife insisted that she would have kids, and then that would make them all want to play happy family.

This woman made it clear to her that she would someday be the favorite parent, and if that didn’t work, she would turn the kids against her.

Despite those warring words, she did her best to keep the peace so her kids wouldn’t suffer. She only communicated with her ex via a parenting app, but her ex and his wife would still harass her via text over how the kids would think this woman was the best mom in the picture.

Then, several years ago, she had to get her kids into therapy since they were beginning to sense there were problems among the grown-ups.

“My ex’s wife never got pregnant. I know I’ll sound petty when I say this, but it made me so happy after all the gloating and said the kids would prefer her because she’d give them a lot more siblings,” she added.

“For a while, I noticed she was looking more and more depressed and desperate when no babies seemed to be born. Around July last year, my ex told me the kids would be with me for longer, and he would work out a make-up schedule later.”

“I found out 6 weeks later that his wife had tried to take her own life and was in the hospital, and that it was triggered by the news she could not have biological children. She and my ex also told people that it was made worse by my son not drawing her in a picture of his family that same day at summer camp.”

She went to court to get full custody of the kids on a temporary basis, and it was given to her. Her ex’s wife then had to do specific things in order to allow the court to have the kids in the same house as her.

That really made her ex and his new wife upset, and in February, they went back to a 50/50 custody split.

Ever since June, her ex has been pleading with her to sit down with him and his new wife to have a chat about everything.

She refused and said that if they had anything to say, they could message her through their parenting app. Her ex still pushed for an in-person meeting and stated that he and his new wife wanted her help in making the kids treat her like a family member and equal mom.

“Both of them started info dumping about her inability to have bio kids and how it hurts her to know the kids don’t see her as family,” she continued.

“How they want us to put away the animosity so we can all be present and there for the kids, and that she realizes it won’t happen while she hates my guts and wishes I would give the kids to her. I started ignoring the requests after first saying no because I do not think this will be a good idea, and I do not trust them.”

“They do not want us to do it over the app. The lucky thing for me is it’s all in the app, and there are some concerning comments like they would hope I would let go of the no calling a stepparent or partner, mom, or dad rule, and things of that nature. When I did not reply and agree to meet up, my ex started saying I was not putting the kids first, and I needed to stop using everything against them in court.”

She’s left wondering if she is wrong for not wanting to help her kids treat her ex’s new wife better.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

