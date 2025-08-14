A Substitute Teacher Got Caught Smoking Crack In His School’s Bathrooms

TikTok - @samuelsleeves - pictured above is Sam

Student teaching can be a wild ride you’ll never forget, what with all the unpredictable classroom chaos. One day, when TikToker Sam (@samuelsleeves) was student teaching, one of the history teachers gathered him and all the other student teachers up and led them to the history department’s staff bathroom.

The history teacher asked them why it smelled like someone had been burning metal in the bathroom. All the student teachers looked at each other in confusion.

The bathroom did have a weird smell. When they looked more closely, they saw pieces of glass scattered around the floor.

A few hours later, the English department’s staff bathroom developed the same smell, and pieces of glass were also found.

So, the principal checked the security cameras to see who had gone in and out of the bathrooms that morning.

It turned out that one of the substitute teachers had been smoking crack in each of the bathrooms. The next day, Sam came to school and asked the teacher he was training under what had happened to the substitute teacher.

Apparently, the sub was the mayor’s brother, and the school didn’t want to cause any trouble for the mayor. So, he was sent home without any punishment, and none of the parents were notified.

It was the first time that Sam saw up close how people in power protect each other from the consequences of their actions.

Several people in the comments section shared about how school staff had their inappropriate behavior swept under the rug by the higher-ups.

“A coworker at my school was too touchy with the 5th-grade girls and always having his arm around them, hugging them, showing them stuff on his phone, so I reported it. The principal said thank you. And nothing happened,” wrote one person.

“We have two high school teachers who married their students and are still employed at the school,” commented another.

“A sub at one of my schools didn’t get fired for hitting one student and tripping another. She was back 2 days later. I was floored. It was explained that she said she didn’t do it,” added someone else.

