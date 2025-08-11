Her Friend Tried To Throw A Hot Tub Party At Her House Without Asking For Permission

Hot tubs are supposed to be the ultimate backyard luxury. They’re a little private escape where you can kick back, exhale, and forget about the rest of the world for a bit.

However, that doesn’t exactly hold up when someone starts treating it like a public amenity. It’s fine if a friend wants to stop by and use it, but it’s a whole different story when they don’t bother to ask first, and even worse, when they start inviting strangers over without checking with you at all. That’s not just crossing a boundary, it’s cannonballing over it.

This woman has a hot tub, and since it’s an outdoor thing, she only gets in it when the weather cooperates. She was out with her friend one day, and her friend stated she would like to come over and use the hot tub one night.

Her friend didn’t ask her because she is the kind of person who does whatever she pleases and thinks everyone should just be on board with that.

She didn’t have an issue with her friend wanting to use her hot tub, though; she just wanted her to ask for permission and make sure she was at home before dropping by.

Not unreasonable conditions, right? She made sure to let her friend know her two rules, expecting her to follow them completely.

“Well, it turns out she had told other people, none of whom I had ever met, that I would be okay with them coming over, too,” she explained.

“I let her know that I definitely wasn’t okay with that, and that she had no business inviting people I don’t know to my house.”

“I think she tried to say something after that, but I just told her that I wasn’t going to let random people into my house. She seemed a bit taken aback that I wasn’t on board with all of that. But seriously? What was she expecting?”

