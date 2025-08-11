His Neighbor’s Trying To Seduce His Wife And Isn’t Being Subtle About It

Fotoluminate LLC - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It’s one thing to have a friendly neighbor, but it’s another when that neighbor starts acting like your spouse is the main attraction in the community.

At first, you might laugh it off, especially when the guy in question is the kind who lives in ugly old shirts, spends too much time in his golf cart, and clearly overestimates his own charm.

But when the annoying neighbor keeps popping up at the pool, lingering on the driveway, and even inviting your partner over under flimsy excuses, it stops being quirky behavior and starts being an unwelcome pattern you can’t ignore.

Several years ago, this man moved to Florida after marrying his second wife. They’re close to his father-in-law, and they love that they live in an upscale community geared towards people who are 55 and up.

They have a neighbor named Bruce who is down the street from them. They frequently run into Bruce at the clubhouse or at the pool. Bruce also likes to drive his golf cart around the neighborhood way too much.

The first time he spoke to Bruce, he could see he was clearly attracted to his wife.

But his wife is gorgeous and so far out of Bruce’s league that he found it laughable. Bruce wears worn-out Hawaiian shirts and has a beer gut. Bruce has horrible teeth and an enormous ego.

He never thought his wife would go for Bruce, so initially, Bruce’s showing an interest in his wife did not bother him.

After he and his wife started seeing Bruce around the community constantly, that all changed.

“I go to the pool, where my wife is, after playing Pickleball, and there’s Bruce in the next chair talking to my wife…I come home from the grocery store, and there’s Bruce and his golf cart talking to my wife,” he explained.

“This has been going on for several months. I’ve talked with him and told him that we don’t swing or cheat, but he keeps up the bird dogging of my wife, who is attractive and has a sweet disposition.”

“After a few more instances, I had a talk with my wife. I asked about Bruce and what’s up with that. She admitted that he seems to be sweet on her, but that it didn’t bother her, and I have nothing to worry about. I asked what has he said or done when I’m not around.”

Apparently, Bruce tried to get his wife to come to his house by stating he wanted her advice on paint colors and flooring options since he’s remodeling his house.

He says that Bruce was obviously seducing his wife, and thank goodness, his wife got wise to it and refused to stop by.

His wife thinks that Bruce stares at her for far too long, and he comes across like he’s some kind of handsome player.

He’s left wondering how he can deal with Bruce and get him to stop hitting on his wife.

What advice do you have for him?

