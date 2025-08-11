His In-Laws Thought He Was Leaving His Wife Over Her Weight, But He Told Them The Truth

Healthy active lifestyle, fitness, pilates, dieting and excess weight concept. Charming barefooted plus size young woman in sportswear sitting cross legged on mat, going to practice yoga, smiling
shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes people assume the worst without knowing the facts, and it can get exhausting to defend yourself against a false narrative.

He tried to keep the divorce quiet and civil, but when his in-laws wouldn’t stop accusing him of leaving because of his wife’s weight, he finally told them the truth.

Now, her own parents have turned on her, but from his perspective, he wasn’t out to ruin her life. He just wanted them to stop painting him as the shallow villain in a story that was never about her size in the first place.

This 35-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and after they got married in their late 20s, he thought his wife was the woman of his dreams.

He loved her no matter what size she was, which is an important fact here. His wife used to be super thin back when he met her, and since then, she’s gained a lot of weight and is now considered plus-sized.

She actually gained weight while pregnant, but he didn’t care; he still thought she was beautiful regardless.

“But she hated her new body, and she felt ugly despite all my compliments. Over the years, she gained more weight and felt worse about herself,” he explained.

“More recently, she cheated on me. She had felt so low about herself, she wanted to see if men who didn’t have to love her’ would find her [attractive]. I ‘didn’t have to love her’ because we have a child together, I love her because she’s her.”

“We’re getting a divorce, and I wanted the process to be peaceful. But my in-laws, especially my mother-in-law (57f), were giving me [a hard time] because they thought I was this shallow jerk who was leaving his wife because she gained weight during pregnancy.”

Healthy active lifestyle, fitness, pilates, dieting and excess weight concept. Charming barefooted plus size young woman in sportswear sitting cross legged on mat, going to practice yoga, smiling
shurkin_son – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

His wife’s parents confronted him once again over their perceived reason for the divorce, and he finally told them the truth.

He let them know that his wife cheated, so he was done. Since then, his in-laws have turned on his wife, and she’s so upset about it.

He was not trying to make his wife’s life miserable; he just wanted her mom and dad to leave him alone.

Do you think he was wrong to tell the truth?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read








