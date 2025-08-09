Her Niece Licked Her Cactus And Ended Up In The Emergency Room, So Now Her Sister Wants Her To Pay The Hospital Bills, Even Though She Doesn’t Have That Kind Of Money

Plants don’t typically come with “do not lick” warning signs, but maybe they should–because this woman’s niece was recently hospitalized for licking her cactus, and now, her sister wants her to cover the medical bills.

For a bit of background, she personally doesn’t know a lot about plants. Her ex-boyfriend just gave her two cacti during their relationship: one that looks like a standard cactus, and another that has a “soft fluff” instead of the usual prickles.

And recently, her sister decided to visit her home country with her husband and their three kids, ages 13, 7, and 6. She and the rest of the adults were just hanging out in the kitchen and cooking one day; meanwhile, the kids were watching cartoons in the living room.

Not long afterward, when she and her sister went to the living room, they found her niece licking the fluffy cactus.

“We quickly learned that children were interested in its unusual appearance and discovered that it was soft, and then began encouraging each other to touch and lick it,” she recalled.

“Well, okay. I placed the cactus in a higher place, we had dinner, and everything was fine.”

The drama didn’t ensue until the following morning, when she woke up to a ton of angry calls and text messages. It turned out that, after her niece returned home that evening, she began complaining about facial pain and wound up in the emergency room.

Her niece’s tongue had swelled, and she had spots around her arms and on her ears. Plus, her niece ultimately vomited.

The hospital kept her niece to run some tests, which all came back “a little strange.” Nonetheless, the doctors claimed her niece would be fine and just prescribed her some medication. According to her mom, her niece already appeared less swollen by the next morning, too.

However, while her niece was in the emergency room, her sister remembered the cactus licking incident. So, her brother-in-law supposedly showed up at her apartment in the middle of the night. That way, he could get the cactus, bring it to the hospital, and have the doctor confirm that it was the cause of her niece’s injuries.

“Honestly? I didn’t hear a thing. According to the texts, he was knocking on my door, and neighbors forced him to leave, and there was a big argument in front of my door. But… again, I didn’t hear a thing,” she detailed.

She clarified that she doesn’t wear earplugs or take sleeping pills, either, and her neighbors haven’t said a peep about some argument outside her apartment. That’s why she thinks her sister is exaggerating.

Regardless, her sister still wants her to pay for her niece’s hospital stay, and she’s totally against it for a few main reasons.

First of all, healthcare in her home country is 100% free as long as you have insurance, which her sister didn’t get for this trip. Moreover, she simply can’t afford to foot the hospital bills. To cover the costs, she would need to take out a loan, but she won’t get approved since she’s a student with a “trashy” job contract. Finally, she doesn’t feel that responsible for what happened to her niece.

“Like, I’m sad that my niece suffered, and I would definitely like to visit her and give her something/take her somewhere to apologize. But in the end, I didn’t leave that cactus out on purpose. I didn’t even know a cactus could cause such things!” she reasoned.

Her sister, on the other hand, feels differently and is now refusing to talk to her. In fact, her sister even threatened to call security if she shows up at the hospital tomorrow when her niece is released!

So, she just keeps receiving erratic text messages. In some, her sister is begging for the money and complaining about the doctors. In others, she’s threatening to sue her.

Her mom believes that her sister is just stressed out over the whole situation and asked her not to take her sister’s behavior personally. Quite frankly, though, she doesn’t know what to think anymore and isn’t sure if refusing to take the blame for her niece’s hospitalization makes her a jerk or not.

Is she responsible for her sister’s children, or should her sister have been watching her daughter? Would you pay the hospital bill or stand your ground?

You can read the original post below.

