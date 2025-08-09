His Wife Left Him While He Was In A Coma And Stole All Of His Money, Yet He Doesn’t Want To Divorce Her

Picture this: your spouse thinks you cheated on them, so when you fall into a coma, they empty your house, steal all your savings, move to another country, and completely ghost you. At that point, would you think divorce is the logical next step?

While many people might agree, this 26-year-old man does not, because, apparently, his wife will get deported if he tries to end their marriage, and he still doesn’t want to hurt her like that.

To set the scene, he’s from Europe and has been with his American 24-year-old wife for over seven and a half years. They also tied the knot five years ago.

“She moved to Europe to work as a model, and while we were planning to marry anyway, part of it was also so she could get residency,” he recalled.

Their relationship was never that steady, either, as they both struggled with addiction. Then, things took a wild turn last year following a string of benders.

He and his wife would spend four to five days fully awake while using different substances. To make matters worse, he’s been dealing with multiple mental health issues, such as depression, borderline personality disorder, and paranoid schizophrenia, for years.

Around the same time, his wife started to worry that he was cheating. Why? Well, three years earlier, he’d kissed one of their mutual friends in front of his wife while he was high, and his wife seemingly never recovered from that.

“It was a terrible mistake, and I’ve taken full responsibility. But last year, during a bad period, she went through my old messages (even translating deleted ones from my language using AI), and convinced herself I had an ongoing affair with that girl,” he explained.

According to him, that was never the case, and aside from kissing that girl a second time shortly after the initial incident, they did not have an affair.

Regardless, his wife didn’t believe him, and they continued to argue about it for months. This led him to have a breakdown and overdose during an attempt to take his own life.

“I ended up in the ICU in a coma for three days and spent two weeks in the hospital. I came close to dying,” he revealed.

His wife didn’t stick around, though. Rather, she actually moved to another country while he was in the hospital, and once he finally got to return home, he realized their whole house had been cleared out, as well as his savings.

She took her personal things, their shared valuables, and over $4,600 in savings from his record label. Plus, his wife started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his recovery, but she only sent him around $350 of the donations, which totaled more than $2,500.

This left him unable to afford rent, and he had to sell a lot of his music equipment. He could barely feed his two dogs, either, which is why he put the pups in a kennel for one month and went to stay with some friends.

Meanwhile, his wife supposedly promised to pay him back, and he continued sending her whatever money he could.

But as of this past New Year’s, his wife has officially ghosted him, and they haven’t spoken in over seven months. He knows that she’s leading a fine lifestyle now, attending parties and hanging out with his former music scene friends.

At the same time, he’s finally beginning to get his life in order. He was able to find a small studio apartment and get his dogs back. Nonetheless, his finances are still struggling because he can’t work due to his leg, and his music label is in debt. So, if he can’t get his hands on more money, he’ll be facing eviction next week.

“Despite all this, I still haven’t filed for divorce, because if I do, she might be deported. I can’t bring myself to hurt her, even though she left me when I was at my lowest,” he admitted.

Yet, in the back of his mind, he’s genuinely not sure if his wife’s behavior was justified in the wake of his mistakes. He realizes that he has to work on his mental health and addiction, but he can’t help but wonder if her stealing and ghosting were a “proportionate” reaction to his own actions.

“I’ve lost everything: my health, my home, my work, my community. I have no family, my parents passed away, and most of my friends only stuck around when I had money to spend. Now, I feel completely alone,” he vented.

This whirlwind of a situation has pushed him to question whether refusing to divorce his wife after she abandoned him and took his savings is really the right thing to do.

Does it seem like there’s any part of their relationship worth saving? Is it time for him to cut his losses and move on? What would you do in his shoes?

