Her Girlfriend Cheated, Then Came Back Crying When That Girl Cheated On Her With A Guy

I tend to believe that old adage, “how you get them is how you lose them,” meaning, if you cheated to gain a new partner, chances are good they might just cheat on you and find someone better.

This 23-year-old girl used to have a girlfriend named C. Back when she was dating C, she was penniless and trying to finish nursing school, which left her wiped out.

She was battling through her last year, trying to prep for her board exams, deal with her family drama, and balance her clinical duties and school assignments.

She certainly had a lot on her plate.

“I barely had time to eat, let alone maintain a relationship. I’ll admit it, I got distant, not because I didn’t love her, but because I was trying to survive,” she explained.

“She, on the other hand, had already dropped out of college and was working. Financially, she supported me in small ways, paid for food sometimes, helped out here and there, and I was really grateful for that. But emotionally?”

“Instead of understanding that I was in the middle of the most high-pressure time of my life, she started complaining I wasn’t giving her enough attention.”

Next, C wound up cheating on her with a girl younger than them. C and this other girl met through a shared hobby: volleyball.

She really did want to dump C so she could turn her attention to passing her boards, but C begged her to just take a break, so she said yes.

They hardly spoke in their cooling-off period, and a month later, C sent her an outrageous breakup text, which threw her for a loop.

Later on, she discovered that, actually, C had left her for volleyball girl. She questioned C about whether she had kept on cheating during their little break, and C denied it all the way.

“Anyway, I focused on myself. I passed the boards, became a licensed nurse, and now I’m working at a public hospital, earning decently, more than private hospital nurses, at least,” she added.

“I moved on. Sure, at first I was jealous; the girl she left me for had money, a car, a fancy house, and did sports (which I never had time for).”

“We even went to the same school, and people said we looked alike. She introduced my ex to her family immediately, while I was still closeted. It stung.”

Well, as luck would have it, C and volleyball girl are no longer together, because volleyball girl cheated on C…with a guy.

C has since reached out to her, asking if they can chat so she can, I don’t know, get closure? She doesn’t understand how being a shoulder for C to cry on is her responsibility.

C broke her heart when she was struggling, and she was sobbing her eyes out over C when she should have been hitting the books and studying hard.

“I honestly believe I could’ve topped the board exams if I hadn’t wasted so much emotional energy trying to get over her betrayal,” she continued.

“So now that karma’s done its thing, I don’t want to hear from her. I’ve healed. I’m in a much better place. So… [am I the jerk] for not wanting to talk to my ex now that the girl she cheated on me with cheated on her?”

