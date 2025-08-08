Her Boyfriend Paid For Her Pricey Surgery, But Then She Dumped Him, And He Expects Her To Pay Him Back

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When a partner offers to cover something big, like surgery, it’s often framed as an act of love, trust, and long-term commitment.

You see it as them investing in a shared future, not writing up a contract. But when the relationship ends and that “gift” suddenly gets rebranded as a loan, it can flip your entire view of both the gift and the giver. That’s exactly what happened here, and it’s less about the money and more about what it reveals.

This 21-year-old girl had a deviated septum, and it made it terrible for her to breathe. Her doctor said she really should get surgery to correct it, and so, she did.

“The total bill (surgeon, anesthesia, hospital fees, and a short overnight observation) came to about $8,600 since my insurance barely covered anything,” she explained.

“About 8 months ago, my now-ex (27m) insisted on paying for it out of pocket. I told him it was way too much money, and I’d save up myself, but he kept saying it was ‘an investment in our future’ and that I should let him ‘take care of me.'”

“Fast forward…the surgery went fine and I recovered and stuff and life went on, but lately I started feeling drained in my relationship. He’s become controlling, picking fights over tiny things, making comments about how I ‘owe him’ for everything he’s done.”

Noticing he made her unhappy and that the future seemed bleak, not bright with him, she dumped him a week ago.

Since then, her ex is insisting she pay him back for the pricey surgery, while telling everyone who will listen that she used him for the money.

She pointed out to her ex that he had previously mentioned the surgery was a present. She didn’t ask or demand that he pay for her to go under the knife.

Andrey_Arkusha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She actually said she wanted to pay him back initially, but he told her not to worry about it.

“He said ‘it was only a gift while we were together’ and that I’m ‘stealing’ from him if I don’t pay it back,” she continued.

Do you think she should pay him back?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski