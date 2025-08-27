He’s Opening Up About The Trauma He Faced Growing Up With An Almond Mom

TikTok - @scanlantrace

Children who grew up with almond moms faced a unique struggle. They learned that candy was off-limits and bread was the enemy.

They only got to experience these foods at other people’s houses. TikToker @scanlantrace is talking about the effects of growing up with an almond mom and the rules she enforced.

An almond mom refers to a parent who is overly focused on their child’s diet and weight. As a result, almond moms often impose unhealthy eating habits and harmful expectations on their kids.

Rule number one: he had to take off one side of the bread of any burger or sandwich he ate. If they went out to dinner at a restaurant and were given a basket of bread, his mom would scoop out the innards of the bread so they could only eat the crust.

If they ever went to a fast food place, the only thing he could order was chicken nuggets.

Rule number two: no buttercream frosting on cakes. His mother only allowed whipped icing on cakes. Third, she also did not believe in eating anything for breakfast, unless it was fruit.

One time, he went over to his cousin’s house, and his aunt bought donuts for them. Of course, his mom did not approve and went to the store to buy apples and other fruit.

His aunt snuck him some donuts and told him to hurry up and eat before his mom returned.

In addition, if they ever ordered pizza, it had to be a thin-crust pizza. Drinking soda was absolutely out of the question. He had to sneakily drink soda in secret.

His mom was also obsessed with fitness. She went to the gym all the time, so he got to know the lady who worked in the kids’ room really well.

He remembers his mom asking him if his thighs were rubbing together because that meant he needed a bigger pants size, which made him cry because she was insinuating that he was fat.

He clarified that his mom was never mean to him about his body. She just had a fixation with health and fitness. He appreciates the healthy habits his mom instilled in him, but at the same time, his childhood experience made him more prone to eating junk food.

