He Took Down An Unruly Passenger On A Plane And Is Being Called A Hero

New Visuals - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Last week, an unruly passenger caused a scene on a Breeze Airways flight, preventing the plane from landing at LAX. According to airline officials, the passenger was drunk and shouting obscenities.

The flight was diverted to Grand Junction Airport in Colorado, where passengers were directed onto another flight. Before the disturbance, they were supposed to head directly from Norfolk International Airport in Virginia to LAX.

A man named Rayshaun Riley stepped up to put the unruly passenger in his place after he broke free from zip tie restraints on two separate occasions. Riley is a security guard at Robert E. Peary Middle School in Gardena.

Video of the incident has gone viral, in which Riley can be seen picking up the drunk passenger by the armpits and setting him down again.

Riley started keeping an eye on the guy after the pilot announced that they were diverting to Colorado and alcohol would no longer be served.

The announcement compelled the guy to throw all his trash down the aisle. He was named David Carver Jr, a 47-year-old Los Angeles resident.

He was accused of making inappropriate comments and racial slurs while the plane was in the air. He faces federal charges.

Riley saw Carver take something out of his mouth, throw the object, and hit a flight attendant’s hands. The security guard is six feet and six inches tall.

He approached Carver, picked him up easily, and forced him into an empty seat.

He was able to restrain Carver until the plane landed and the police arrived to take him into custody. Riley had no idea he lifted Carver off his feet until he saw a clip of himself taken by one of the other flight passengers.

Principal Christina Green described Riley as “calm, level-headed, and proactive” when it comes to people’s safety.

Students at the middle school are proud of Riley. He is a hero to both the school staff and the student body.

“It’s good that Mr. Riley picked him up and put him in his seat because that’s what he’s supposed to do,” said Justin Sanchez, a student at Peary Middle School.

