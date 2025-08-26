She’s Mastered The Art Of Telling Side Chick Stories While Selling Cars

TikTok - @localcargirly - pictured above is Carissa

When it comes to selling cars, most salespeople rely on smooth pitches, flashy features, a good financing plan, and maybe a little bit of that “new car smell,” but TikToker Carissa Luther (@localcargirly) has something way juicier to get you hooked.

Forget boring dealership ads—she shares side chick homewrecker stories as a way to help her sell cars.

One of her latest stories involves Rebecca, a woman from Tennessee who discovered that her husband, Juan, had been cheating on her for years.

Juan and Rebecca have been together for 13 years. They actually met at Olive Garden in 2013, where he works. However, his side chicks, Erica and Heather, also work there.

They have been having affairs with Juan for years. Both of them knew Juan and Rebecca were together, but continued messing with him anyway.

About a year ago, Rebecca found out about Erica. Juan, desperate to hold onto his marriage, begged for forgiveness and pleaded with Rebecca to give him another chance. Against her better judgment, she did.

But then, on June 28, which was their seventh wedding anniversary, she learned about Heather. Talk about the ultimate betrayal!

That was definitely the last straw for Rebecca. She was both heartbroken and disgusted, so she turned to Carissa and asked her to put the cheaters on blast.

Not only is Carissa blasting them out, but she’s also blasting the AC on a 2018 Subaru Forester, which is cold and crisp.

TikTok – @localcargirly – pictured above is Carissa

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

It has two settings for heated seats, just like how Juan has two side chicks. It also has a panoramic sunroof that allows you to see everything, except for a husband being unfaithful at Olive Garden.

Somehow, Carissa has mastered the art of mixing dealership marketing with tea-spilling on a viral level. She figured out that people don’t just want to see cars. They want to see chaos as well. It’s equal parts marketing genius and pure entertainment.

“This thing’s a better value than the all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks at Olive Garden. Plus, it’s not going to steal your husband. If you’re tired of men, this might be the Subaru for you,” concluded Carissa.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan