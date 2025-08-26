She’s Rating The Celebs She’s Met While Working In Hospitality, And Some Are Monsters When The Camera Stops Rolling

  |  
Aug 26, 2025
Follow Us
Celebrity being photographed by paparazzi photographers at event
Tom Merton/KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Celebrity encounters usually involve getting their autographs and taking selfies with them. In front of their fans, celebrities are on their best behavior.

But TikToker Amy (@justamy86) got to have a front-row seat to who some stars really are when the cameras stop rolling. Let’s just say, not everyone shines.

In her video, she rates celebrities she met while working in the hospitality industry. First up is Guy Fieri, and he gets a rating of zero out of 10.

He treated all the staff horribly and even tried to outrun security. Overall, he behaved like a monster.

Next is Aaron Carter, whom she’s giving a four out of 10. She didn’t meet him at the best time in his life. He was kind to the staff, but he and his team were a little unruly and left a big mess for them to clean up.

Third is Josh Turner, who is receiving a 10 out of 10. He actually sang while Amy was in the same room. He was doing warmups with his sound team and sang “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

Now, she can forever tell people that Josh Turner serenaded her.

The rock band Buckcherry was also a 10 out of 10. They sang one of their songs and were super fun to be around.

Finally, there was Lee Brice, and he got an eight out of 10 from Amy. He was very polite and nice to deal with, but he was a little picky with his food.

Celebrity being photographed by paparazzi photographers at event
Tom Merton/KOTO – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Although when you’re rich and famous, you have the right to be.

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. It turns out that many others have had bad experiences with Guy Fieri as well.

“I filmed an episode with Guy for Diners, Drive-in, and Dives. He was so incredibly rude to everyone the entire time. I felt really bad for the producers,” commented one user.

“Met Guy at the casino in New Orleans. I was going through cancer treatment. He was at a table near me. I went to go over and he got up and bumped me out of the way,” wrote another.

@justamy86

#ratingcelebrities

? original sound – Amy
By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

This Memaw’s Sharing Her Brutal Truths And Words Of Wisdom For All The Younger Folks Out There

This Memaw’s Sharing Her Brutal Truths And Words Of Wisdom For All The Younger Folks Out There
August 26, 2025

By 

She Discovered Her Husband Was Cheating On Her After He Listed His Secret Girlfriend On A Hospital Contact Form Following A Heart Attack

She Discovered Her Husband Was Cheating On Her After He Listed His Secret Girlfriend On A Hospital Contact Form Following A Heart Attack
August 25, 2025

By 

She’s Sharing The Quirky And Colorful Outfit She Buried A 94-Year-Old Woman In

She’s Sharing The Quirky And Colorful Outfit She Buried A 94-Year-Old Woman In
August 25, 2025

By 

She Feels Like She’s Behind In Life Being A Single Woman In New York, But Then She Realized She’s Already Living The Dream

She Feels Like She’s Behind In Life Being A Single Woman In New York, But Then She Realized She’s Already Living The Dream
August 25, 2025

By 

She Believes You Should Be Able To Bring Your Kids To Work, And There’s A Conference Room In Her Office Set Up For Children To Play

She Believes You Should Be Able To Bring Your Kids To Work, And There’s A Conference Room In Her Office Set Up For Children To Play
August 25, 2025

By 

Her Husband Passed Away, But He’s Been Reaching Out To Her In Sweet Ways From The Other Side

Her Husband Passed Away, But He’s Been Reaching Out To Her In Sweet Ways From The Other Side
August 25, 2025

By 