She’s Rating The Celebs She’s Met While Working In Hospitality, And Some Are Monsters When The Camera Stops Rolling

Tom Merton/KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Celebrity encounters usually involve getting their autographs and taking selfies with them. In front of their fans, celebrities are on their best behavior.

But TikToker Amy (@justamy86) got to have a front-row seat to who some stars really are when the cameras stop rolling. Let’s just say, not everyone shines.

In her video, she rates celebrities she met while working in the hospitality industry. First up is Guy Fieri, and he gets a rating of zero out of 10.

He treated all the staff horribly and even tried to outrun security. Overall, he behaved like a monster.

Next is Aaron Carter, whom she’s giving a four out of 10. She didn’t meet him at the best time in his life. He was kind to the staff, but he and his team were a little unruly and left a big mess for them to clean up.

Third is Josh Turner, who is receiving a 10 out of 10. He actually sang while Amy was in the same room. He was doing warmups with his sound team and sang “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

Now, she can forever tell people that Josh Turner serenaded her.

The rock band Buckcherry was also a 10 out of 10. They sang one of their songs and were super fun to be around.

Finally, there was Lee Brice, and he got an eight out of 10 from Amy. He was very polite and nice to deal with, but he was a little picky with his food.

Although when you’re rich and famous, you have the right to be.

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. It turns out that many others have had bad experiences with Guy Fieri as well.

“I filmed an episode with Guy for Diners, Drive-in, and Dives. He was so incredibly rude to everyone the entire time. I felt really bad for the producers,” commented one user.

“Met Guy at the casino in New Orleans. I was going through cancer treatment. He was at a table near me. I went to go over and he got up and bumped me out of the way,” wrote another.

