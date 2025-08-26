This Memaw’s Sharing Her Brutal Truths And Words Of Wisdom For All The Younger Folks Out There

TikTok - @tiktokmemaw - pictured above is Memaw

A 63-year-old woman who goes by the social media handle @tiktokmemaw is sharing her words of wisdom and brutal truths about life to all the younger folks out there in need of advice.

You can think of her as that one relative who tells it like it is—only, the whole internet gets to listen in.

In her video, she doled out her life lessons with a mug in hand. Her first life tip is to take pictures at every opportunity because you’ll definitely want them to look back on when you’re older. She even says you’ll forget what your smile looked like if you don’t.

Secondly, stop skipping out on trips. The money will come back, but time won’t, and you only have so much time to travel the world.

Next, don’t be afraid to wear tank tops or whatever other article of clothing that makes you feel insecure about your body.

These insecurities really don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. As our TikTok Memaw says, “If someone’s staring at your arms, that’s their hobby, not your problem.”

You should also say what you mean. Don’t sugarcoat your words because the people who really get you can hear the truth. In addition, don’t suffer in silence.

Allowing people to help you is the embodiment of strength.

Furthermore, listen to your intuition because your gut is wiser than your excuses. You don’t ever owe anyone an explanation for your choices, so make sure to maintain strong boundaries. Forgive yourself and love yourself because no one else is thinking about your flaws as much as you.

You’re never too old to start something new. You’ll be glad you did, or at the very least, you’ll wind up having a story to tell.

Whatever you’re saving for a special occasion, use it now, whether it’s an expensive perfume or fancy china. There is no perfect timing because it’s already late.

“So, don’t wait 63 years to learn what I just told you. You can’t rewind, babe, but you can show up different from here on out. And I swear, life gets better when you quit asking permission to enjoy it,” concluded TikTok Memaw.

