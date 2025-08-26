She Had A Dream Her Husband Was Cheating On Her And It Came True

  |  
Aug 26, 2025
technology, internet addiction and cheat concept - man using smartphone at night while girlfriend is sleeping
Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

They say dreams are just a way for your brain to file away the nonsense of the day, but sometimes, they feel a little too accurate, almost like a premonition.

One night, TikToker Bailey (@gunsnhoney7) had a horrible dream that her husband was cheating on her. A couple of weeks after dreaming that her husband was unfaithful, she woke up with a phone underneath her hand.

When she went through the phone, she discovered that her husband was sleeping with his coworker, proving that the nightmare was real.

She confronted him about it, and he blamed her for being mentally unstable. He barricaded her in the room, threw her around, and called the police, claiming that she had hit him.

When the cops arrived, they arrested Bailey for the scratch marks on her husband’s back.

He blamed those on her, even though they were actually from the coworker he had been sleeping with. Bailey had a meltdown in jail, so they had to put her on suicide watch. She spent the night crying and shivering in her cell until her mom was able to bail her out the next day.

Six months later, she got the case dismissed because she refused to plead guilty to something she did not do. She also had plenty of evidence from all the screenshots she had taken in his phone.

Her husband abandoned all his responsibilities to go live with the other woman, resulting in Bailey and her kids getting evicted from their apartment.

She had to dig through the dumpster to retrieve their things for two hours. All of their furniture was stacked around the dumpster, and it had been pillaged before she even had the chance to save everything.

She didn’t hear from her husband for 10 months. Finally, on Father’s Day, he remembered that he was a dad. Their son’s birthday was also during the same week.

He wanted to take his son to spend the night with him and his new girlfriend. He did not apologize for breaking up the family or wish his son a happy birthday. After Bailey told him no, he did not respond.

@gunsnhoney7

Trying this whole put a finger down thing again because I talked too slow and gave too many details the first time, but if you haven’t already and you want to see the full story with all the details, check out my other videos, I have 7 parts up about this with (almost) all the receipts! I will post the dumpster receipts next, I can’t believe I haven’t done that yet! #putafingerdown #cheater #manoftheyear #storytime #domesticviolencesurvivor #dvsurvivor #trauma

? original sound – Bailey Autumn
By Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.

