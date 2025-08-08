Her Roommate’s Trying To Force Her To Move Out Of Their Dorm Room Since Her Boyfriend Hates Her

cherryandbees - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Part of the magic of moving into a college dorm is the idea that it’s your first real taste of independence; a chance to carve out your own space, maybe bond with your roommate, and start fresh.

But that fantasy can unravel fast when the person you’re sharing four walls with suddenly treats it like their private couples’ retreat. Boundaries get blurry, tension builds, and suddenly you’re being told you should be the one to leave the room you pay for because their relationship matters more than your right to exist in your own space.

When a roommate’s love story turns into your housing nightmare, the question isn’t just whether you should move out; it’s why you’re being asked to sacrifice your comfort for someone else’s romance.

Back when I went to college, I was so excited about the idea of dorming with someone. You know, at that point, you’ve only ever lived with your family members, and there’s no better step to launch yourself into adulting, right?

But in hindsight, I had no idea that living in the dorms rarely goes well. And this poor girl just learned that lesson, too.

She’s 18 and currently in college, and she has a female roommate the same age as her. They both dorm on campus, and initially, everything went off without a hitch.

However, her roommate’s boyfriend entered the picture and started sleeping over in their place practically every single day, and nobody bothered to ask her if she was cool with it.

“He clearly doesn’t like me. I think it’s because I don’t flirt with him like some of the other girls do. He’s made weird comments like ‘she’s so uptight’ and ‘I bet you’ve never even had a boyfriend’ right in front of me,” she explained.

“Last week, my roommate told me he’s uncomfortable being around me and asked if I could switch dorms so they could have more privacy. I said no. I pay rent just like she does, and I shouldn’t have to move just because her boyfriend doesn’t like me.”

cherryandbees – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She said I’m ruining her relationship and now some of our mutual friends are saying I should just move because they’re in love.”

She just thinks her roommate and her boyfriend are not being fair to her. She feels that if they’re so bothered by her presence in her own space, they should be the ones to leave.

Do you think she should move out like they want? Also, do you have any bad roommate stories?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski