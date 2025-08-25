She Believes You Should Be Able To Bring Your Kids To Work, And There’s A Conference Room In Her Office Set Up For Children To Play

elnariz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Can you imagine trying to answer emails and hit deadlines while making sure your toddler doesn’t swallow any staples from your stapler?

It’s not ideal, but sometimes, it’s necessary to bring your child along to work, particularly when childcare falls through at the last minute.

While not all managers may agree, TikToker Katie Myers (@the_katie_myers) believes it is completely okay to bring your kids to work. The workplace could use some more flexibility when it comes to childcare.

At Katie’s job, there is a conference room in the back where the kids can go to quietly color or play with toys. She even allows the kids to play on her tablet and an extra computer. As the boss, Katie welcomes children into her office because she knows that life happens.

Her own children were raised in her office. Her employees also do not bring their kids in unless they have no other choice.

This has helped many parents be able to come in, do their jobs, and pay their bills while making sure their children are safe.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared their positive experiences about children being at work with their parents.

“My job allows us to bring our kids, and it’s been so wonderful over the years watching everyone’s kiddos grow up! It’s truly a blessing (and also a curse sometimes),” commented one user.

“My mom took me to work when we were old enough to entertain ourselves, but employers these days are just not on your level of understanding, unfortunately. I would have loved a job with the culture you describe!” exclaimed another.

“My old boss understood that life happens, too. I often brought my girls to work with me. She started a height chart for them on her closet door. She said when she sold the business, painting over their height chart was the hardest part,” stated a third.

At the end of the day, parents shouldn’t have to choose between a paycheck and childcare. When life hits you out of nowhere, a little understanding can go a long way. Companies should be able to make some space for a few crayons and juice boxes.

