Her Husband Passed Away, But He’s Been Reaching Out To Her In Sweet Ways From The Other Side

astrosystem - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Back in February, TikToker Dana’s (@danakkt) husband died, but ever since then, he has still been able to communicate with her very clearly.

After he died, she got a tattoo that said, “I love you more,” because they were always arguing about who loved the other more.

As she was leaving to attend his Celebration of Life, she suddenly remembered to get one of her drinks. She usually used two specific cups to put kale and other greens in, but they were both dirty.

So, she grabbed a white cup from the back of the kitchen cabinet. When she pulled it out, she saw the words “Love you more” written on the side of it.

Her husband had bought that cup for her a long time ago, and she had totally forgotten that it existed. After she saw the cup, she rubbed her tattoo and said, “No, today I win,” referring to who won the argument about who loved the other more.

When she arrived at the Celebration of Life, which was at a restaurant, she left her car out front and brought her purse inside.

She still needed to grab a few things from the car, so she took her keys and left her purse with a friend. Later, she realized that there was a keychain that read, “I love you more. The end. I win.”

She took these instances as signs that her husband was still playing this game with her from the other side.

Several TikTok users agreed that Dana’s husband was communicating with her and shared stories that illustrate how our loved ones are watching us even after they’re gone.

astrosystem – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“So, my husband loved my perfume that I wore. There is a bottle on my dresser. I haven’t worn it recently. When I am having a rough day, sometimes I’ll walk into my room and can smell my perfume like I just sprayed it, but didn’t. I’m sure it’s him; I know it,” commented one user.

“He was definitely communicating with you. I have a very similar story. On the day of a friend’s funeral, an image appeared on my computer monitor, which was a picture of the moon, which was also his profile photo. I had never seen the photo before in my life,” stated another.

“The day my fiancé passed away, the lights started to flicker every time his name was said or I thought about him. This didn’t just happen in my house; it happened in hotel rooms, grocery stores, and a rental home for vacation. EVERYWHERE. He was an electrician on a nuclear submarine when he served in the Navy,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan